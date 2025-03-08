'Bombshell' details behind leaked messages unveiled by Horner

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner recently revealed some more details about alleged WhatsApp messages that swept through the Formula 1 paddock last year.

Horner suffered a tumultuous 2024, with declining Red Bull performance levels accentuated by off-track chaos, with a number of key members including design legend Adrian Newey leaving the team.

On top of this, Horner was the subject of an internal investigation into his conduct following accusations of alleged inappropriate behaviour towards a female colleague.

Horner was subsequently cleared of all wrongdoing following the investigation, and has remained in his role as team principal throughout, with the recent series of hit Netflix show Drive to Survive revealing some new details straight from Horner himself.

Christian Horner was the subject of a Red Bull investigation

Netflix's Drive to Survive revealed some new details on the Christian Horner saga

Horner reveals alleged messages 'bombshell'

Following the initial storm surrounding Horner's position within the team, new alleged evidence came to light after he had been cleared of the allegations at the 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Messages that had allegedly been sent by Horner were anonymously leaked to the F1 media during FP2 that weekend, creating a new wave of criticism aimed at Horner, who vehemently denied that those messages had been sent by him.

Now, the newly-released season seven of Drive to Survive has revealed details around that day for Horner, with the Brit hinting at a motive behind whoever leaked the alleged messages to media and rival team principals.

"At the end of the second practice suddenly my phone starts getting messages and this that and the other," Horner says during episode one of Drive to Survive. "There’s a bombshell that’s just dropped from a bunch of alleged messages."

After team principals received the alleged messages via email, Horner said: "It was obviously premeditated to cause me the maximum amount of distraction, the maximum amount of aggravation."

Later, Horner added: "It was obvious that the end goal was for me to leave Red Bull."