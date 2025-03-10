Lewis Hamilton reveals A-list relationship after Wimbledon meeting

Lewis Hamilton has opened up on how a chance meeting with an A-list name at Wimbledon prompted the beginning of an exciting relationship.

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion is gearing up for his first season with Ferrari, having completed his blockbuster switch from Mercedes.

Hamilton has already got behind the wheel of his 2025 car during testing, but will make his racing debut for the Scuderia at this weekend's Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne.

The 40-year-old has made no secret of his desire to challenge for an elusive eighth world title, and having endured several years of frustration at the Silver Arrows, believes a change in environment could spark a change in fortunes.

Lewis Hamilton is set to make his Ferrari racing debut in Australia this weekend

The Brit bid an emotional farewell to Mercedes at the end of last season

Hamilton forms friendship with fashion icon

But while Hamilton hopes to enjoy success on the track over the coming months, he is also keen to explore other areas of interest away from the world of F1.

One of his main passions is fashion, with his choice of race-day attire turning heads in and around the paddock over the years.

He recently became an ambassador for UK active wear designer Lululemon, has collaborated with big names such as Dior, and even owns his own clothing line, Plus 44.

In May, he is also set to co-chair the Met Gala alongside Colman Domingo, Pharrell, A$AP Rocky and Vogue editor-in-chief, Anna Wintour.

Hamilton has made no secret of his interest in the world of fashion

And speaking to GQ, Hamilton has revealed he finally got the opportunity to talk to fashion icon Wintour last year after the pair were seated together at Wimbledon, where their relationship began.

“We just realised that we had so much more in common,” he said.

“She doesn’t want to talk about fashion all day, she’s really into tennis, so we had this great conversation and our friendship blossomed from there.

"I’ve sat in a hotel room with her for an hour and a half just yapping, it’s been so cool.”

