Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen has issued a social media statement about his son's future with Red Bull Racing.

Verstappen junior is a four-time Formula 1 world champion, and has achieved all of those titles in a dominant spell with Red Bull between 2021-2024.

However, Red Bull's dominance seemed to ease up in 2024, dropping to third in the constructors' championship and leaving Verstappen scrapping to keep his rivals behind him after a blistering start to the year.

Verstappen went 10 races without a win midway through the season, allowing Lando Norris to mount a serious challenge to his crown, and indications are that 2025 will be even more difficult for the Dutchman to win the title.

Max Verstappen claimed championship success in 2024

Max Verstappen has been linked with a Mercedes move

Verstappen's Mercedes move statement

Red Bull's drop off in performance has led to genuine concerns that Verstappen could end his contract with the team early and join another team for when the new regulations sweep into the sport in 2026.

Verstappen is officially contracted until 2028, but exit clauses are believed to be present in his Red Bull contract.

Aston Martin have been rumoured to be lining up a sweep for the 27-year-old, although the team have denied reports linking them to his signature, while Mercedes boss Toto Wolff named Verstappen as his 'number one' target when Lewis Hamilton left the team.

Mercedes eventually opted to replace Hamilton with youngster Kimi Antonelli, but are believed to still be interested in Verstappen if the opportunity should arise.

Jos Verstappen shares a close relationship with his son

Now, Verstappen's father, former F1 driver Jos Verstappen, has issued a statement regarding comments about alleged Verstappen meetings with Wolff.

Speaking to Ziggo Sport, Renger van der Zande said: "I saw something passing by that Max had landed in Eindhoven, and then Toto Wolff's plane also happened to land there half an hour later, and also left again with a difference of half an hour.

"So those conversations, of course they are there. I don't know if Max is having them himself, maybe it's already been arranged. You never know."

His co-host Jack Plooij added: "Contracts are meant to be broken. If that car doesn't perform and with all the performance clauses and all that, he can just get out. It's been settled for a long time, he'll just be driving for Mercedes in 2026."

Jos Verstappen responded firmly to these suggestions, pouring cold water on the rumours after taking to X to simply state: “Jack Jack Jack, you are talking nonsense.”