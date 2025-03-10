close global

An incredible Max Verstappen to Ferrari move has been mooted, presenting the thrilling prospect of fierce rivals Lewis Hamilton and the Dutchman as team-mates.

TWO F1 drivers eye dramatic return after Cadillac interest shown

Two recently axed Formula 1 stars have been the subject of rumours linking them to a stunning comeback, after it was announced that a new team would be joining the grid.

Lando Norris's INSANE F1 training routine revealed

McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has revealed a gruelling routine, as his preparations for the 2025 season ramp up.

Lewis Hamilton reveals fate of famous hammer time messages

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has revealed the likely fate of an iconic part of his racing career.

F1 champion suffers bizarre toilet trauma

A former Formula 1 world champion has got himself into a bizarre situation on his way to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Vettel in racing return as NEW F1 team confirmed
Yesterday 21:31

  • Yesterday 21:31
F1 News Today: Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as F1 star delivers 'utter bull****' claim
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton issued Ferrari summons as F1 star delivers 'utter bull****' claim
March 7, 2025 13:24

  • March 7, 2025 13:24

Schumacher verdict made in shock F1 driver replacement
34 minutes ago

  • 34 minutes ago
EXCLUSIVE: F1 star's MASTERSTROKE hailed by expert
1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Verstappen announces Aston Martin drive
2 hours ago

  • 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton hints at exact F1 retirement date
3 hours ago

  • 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen and Hamilton lineup hinted as F1 stars in Cadillac interest
Today 06:57

  • Today 06:57
Ricciardo return verdict made as F1 driver hints Drive to Survive swipe - GPFans Recap
Yesterday 23:43

  • Yesterday 23:43
