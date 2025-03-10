F1 News Today: Verstappen and Hamilton lineup hinted as F1 stars in Cadillac interest
An incredible Max Verstappen to Ferrari move has been mooted, presenting the thrilling prospect of fierce rivals Lewis Hamilton and the Dutchman as team-mates.
TWO F1 drivers eye dramatic return after Cadillac interest shown
Two recently axed Formula 1 stars have been the subject of rumours linking them to a stunning comeback, after it was announced that a new team would be joining the grid.
Lando Norris's INSANE F1 training routine revealed
McLaren Formula 1 star Lando Norris has revealed a gruelling routine, as his preparations for the 2025 season ramp up.
Lewis Hamilton reveals fate of famous hammer time messages
Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has revealed the likely fate of an iconic part of his racing career.
F1 champion suffers bizarre toilet trauma
A former Formula 1 world champion has got himself into a bizarre situation on his way to the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
Latest News
Schumacher verdict made in shock F1 driver replacement
- 34 minutes ago
EXCLUSIVE: F1 star's MASTERSTROKE hailed by expert
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen announces Aston Martin drive
- 2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton hints at exact F1 retirement date
- 3 hours ago
- Today 06:57
Ricciardo return verdict made as F1 driver hints Drive to Survive swipe - GPFans Recap
- Yesterday 23:43