Lewis Hamilton reveals fate of famous hammer time messages

Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton has revealed the likely fate of an iconic part of his racing career.

The seven-time world champion's lengthy career has included several famous moments, not least his British Grand Prix victories, but one iconic catchphrase is in doubt.

Hamilton and long-time race engineer Pete 'Bono' Bonnington have had a great relationship over the years, with 'hammer time' their go-to phrase for letting the former Mercedes star know it was time to push his car to the limit.

The Brit has previously claimed to have come up with the shorthand himself after growing frustrated by being told 'it's time to push', insisting that he's always pushing when behind the wheel of an F1 car.

Hamilton and engineer Pete Bonnington have had a long relationship
The pair combined for a number of F1 world titles

Will Hamilton keep 'hammer time' message?

He told Autosport in 2022: “There was a point where he was like, ‘now is the time to push,’ and I got frustrated with him because I was like, ‘dude, I’m already pushing!’ But I was like, if you're trying to signify now’s the time to go all out, use everything you have, I said just tell me it’s hammer time. That was part of our growth."

However, their partnership has been broken up by Hamilton's stunning move to Ferrari, with Bonnington now working on a new partnership with teenage starlet Kimi Antonelli.

Hamilton was asked by Sky Sports in pre-season whether he's likely to keep the 'hammer time' message without Bonnington, and admitted: “I haven’t spoken to my engineer about that.

“I don’t know how it would sound with an Italian accent, so I’ll have to find an Italian word, probably. We’ll probably find something new.”

