F1 British Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Nearly three years. 945 days. That's the drought Lewis Hamilton finally ended in a dramatic, weather-hit 2024 British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Starting second behind team-mate George Russell, a nail-biting battle unfolded during the 52-lap race between the two Silver Arrows and the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. As rain lashed the circuit, the lead changed hands several times during a frantic switch to intermediate tyres.
As the track began to dry, a perfectly timed pit stop for slicks saw Hamilton leapfrog the young McLaren driver to become a race leader, while Russell's hopes for a third career win were dashed by a water system failure which forced him to retire from the race.
The final five laps saw Verstappen, who snatched second from Norris, hunt down the seven-time champion for the win, but Hamilton held firm at the front, finishing 1.465ec ahead of the Dutchman to claim a record-extending 104 race victories and his last win with Mercedes at the Northamptonshire circuit before switching to the iconic Ferrari red.
This win, which marks the first since the 2021 Saudi GP, has shattered Michael Schumacher's record for most wins on a single track in F1 history with his 9th win at Silverstone.
2024 British Grand Prix - Final classification
1. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]: 1:22:27.059sec
2. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]: +1.465sec
3. Lando Norris [McLaren]: +7.547sec
4. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]: +12.429sec
5. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]: +47.318sec
6. Nico Hulkenberg [Haas]: +55.722sec
7. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin]: +56.569sec
8. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin]: +1:03.577sec
9. Alex Albon [Williams]: +1:08.387sec
10. Yuki Tsunoda [VCARB]: +1:19.303sec
11. Logan Sargeant [Williams]: +1:28.960sec
12. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]: +1:30.153sec
13. Daniel Ricciardo [VCARB]: +1 LAP
14. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]: +1 LAP
15. Valtteri Bottas [Kick Sauber]: +1 LAP
16. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]: +2 LAPS
17. Esteban Ocon [Alpine]: +2 LAPS
18. Zhou Guanyu [Kick Sauber]: +2 LAPS
NC. George Russell [Mercedes]: DNF
NC. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]: DNF
Fastest Lap: Carlos Sainz [Ferrari] - 1:28.293sec on lap 52.
