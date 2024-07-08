F1 News Today: Red Bull driver HURT after British GP as Hamilton left in tears
A Red Bull star has admitted to letting their team down after the Brits dominated qualifying at the British Grand Prix this weekend.
Hamilton IN TEARS after incredible win - Top three verdict
Lewis Hamilton ended his victory drought with an emotional win in front of his home crowd at Silverstone.
Brad Pitt F1 movie trailer TEASED at British Grand Prix
Fans have been given their first glimpse of the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie after the trailer was teased at the British Grand Prix.
Cullen leads 'epic' Hamilton tributes after RECORD-BREAKING win
Angela Cullen has led the tributes to Mercedes and Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton following a record-breaking victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.
Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix
Toto Wolff has hailed Lewis Hamilton’s British Grand Prix victory as a ‘fairytale’ as he brimmed with confidence over Mercedes’ future.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep