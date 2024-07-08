F1 News Today: Red Bull driver HURT after British GP as Hamilton left in tears

A Red Bull star has admitted to letting their team down after the Brits dominated qualifying at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

Hamilton IN TEARS after incredible win - Top three verdict

Lewis Hamilton ended his victory drought with an emotional win in front of his home crowd at Silverstone.

Brad Pitt F1 movie trailer TEASED at British Grand Prix

Fans have been given their first glimpse of the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie after the trailer was teased at the British Grand Prix.

Cullen leads 'epic' Hamilton tributes after RECORD-BREAKING win

Angela Cullen has led the tributes to Mercedes and Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton following a record-breaking victory at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix

Toto Wolff has hailed Lewis Hamilton’s British Grand Prix victory as a ‘fairytale’ as he brimmed with confidence over Mercedes’ future.

