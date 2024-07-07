Brad Pitt F1 movie trailer TEASED at British Grand Prix

Fans have been given their first glimpse of the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie after the trailer was teased at the British Grand Prix.

Pitt has been working on the delayed project for quite some time now, with the budget for the flick said to have exceeded $300 million.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall

READ MORE: Hamilton beats Verstappen in HISTORIC British Grand Prix

The film has been directed by Joseph Kosinski, whilst Pitt himself, Jerry Bruckheimer, and none other than Lewis Hamilton have helped produce the flick.

Naturally, Pitt is set to play the starring role in the film, playing a former F1 driver - Sonny Hayes - who is lured back into the sport to drive for a fictional 11th team on the grid known as 'APX GP'.

Alongside Pitt, Damson Idris is also set to play a prominent role in the movie as rookie driver Joshua Pearce, whilst the likes of Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, and Tobias Menzes, among others, also feature.

Brad Pitt stars as Sonny Hayes in 'F1'

APX GP are set to join the grid as a fictional 11th team in the movie

Brad Pitt F1 film trailer

After a social media post revealed the name of the film on Friday to be 'F1', spectators both at the track and at home were treated to a short trailer prior to Sunday's race action at Silverstone

The one-minute and 45-second trailer showcased footage from both inside the paddock and at real circuits such as Silverstone, Monza, and Spa, where some of the filming for the movie has taken place.

In terms of F1 personnel, reigning world champion Max Verstappen was one to feature in the trailer, with Pitt standing alongside the Dutchman in one scene as drivers line up at the front of the grid.

Former Haas team boss and Drive to Survive star Guenther Steiner was another recognisable face to be shown in the short trailer.

When will Brad Pitt's F1 film be released?

The F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will be released internationally on June 25th, 2025, whilst in North America, it will be released two days later on June 27th, 2025.

READ MORE: Mercedes F1 star REVEALS Hamilton relationship issues

Related