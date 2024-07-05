Brad Pitt F1 film title REVEALED as fans promised sneak peek
Fans attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend are set to get a sneak peek of the highly-anticipated Brad Pitt Formula 1 movie.
The film has been in the works for some time now, with some filming having taken place at last year's British GP in between sessions.
However, shooting for the movie was interrupted in 2023 due to the Hollywood strike by the Screen Actors Guild, which lasted 118 days.
The film has made a concerted effort to stay realistic and is set to use authentic team names and drivers, with Lewis Hamilton also having a hand in the movie's production.
Recently, it was suggested that the budget for the film had exceeded $300 million.
What will Brad Pitt's F1 film be called?
Previously, the Brad Pitt movie was expected to be called 'Apex'. However, it appears that it now has a new name.
Teasing a sneak peek of the film at this weekend's British Grand Prix on Twitter, Formula 1 revealed that the movie will simply be called 'F1', using the sport's official logo on the movie poster.
According to the tweet, fans attending the British Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend will get a sneak peek of the movie on Sunday, but according to F1's official website, the international broadcast feed will also see a teaser for the movie on Sunday, too.
What is the Brad Pitt F1 movie about?
A Formula 1 statement confirmed the following about the forthcoming Brad Pitt movie: "Titled F1, the movie will be directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced Jerry Bruckheimer, Pitt himself and seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton, among others,"
"The movie stars Pitt as former Formula 1 driver Sonny Hayes, who is lured back to the sport to partner rookie team-mate Joshua Pearce – played by Idris – at the fictional APXGP team.
"Filming of F1 – which also stars Kerry Condon, Javier Bardem, Tobias Menzies, Sarah Niles, Kim Bodnia and Samson Kayo – has taken place at real F1 events, including this weekend’s British Grand Prix."
When will Brad Pitt's F1 film be released?
The F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will be released internationally on June 25th, 2025, whilst in North America, it will be released two days later on June 27th, 2025.
