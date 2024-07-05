F1 News Today: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has suggested Lewis Hamilton is not a 'very trusting person', with the pair having to work hard to establish a strong relationship.

Wolff 'not waiting' for Verstappen Red Bull contract change

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said the team are 'not waiting' for Max Verstappen to make his mind up on whether or not he will stay at Red Bull.

Ferrari F1 wonderkid Bearman reveals 'dream' future move

New Formula 1 signing Oliver Bearman has opened up on a 'dream' future career move.

Ricciardo 'searching for perfection’ in F1 future FIGHT

Daniel Ricciardo has vowed to give Helmut Marko something to think about heading into the summer break, following some improved performances.

Election fever grabs F1 as exit poll predicts SHOCK RESULT

Exit polls are predicting a SHOCK RESULT in the biggest political election of the year so far.

