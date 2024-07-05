close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract

F1 News Today: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract

F1 News Today: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract

F1 News Today: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has suggested Lewis Hamilton is not a 'very trusting person', with the pair having to work hard to establish a strong relationship.

➡️ READ MORE

Wolff 'not waiting' for Verstappen Red Bull contract change

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has said the team are 'not waiting' for Max Verstappen to make his mind up on whether or not he will stay at Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari F1 wonderkid Bearman reveals 'dream' future move

New Formula 1 signing Oliver Bearman has opened up on a 'dream' future career move.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo 'searching for perfection’ in F1 future FIGHT

Daniel Ricciardo has vowed to give Helmut Marko something to think about heading into the summer break, following some improved performances.

➡️ READ MORE

Election fever grabs F1 as exit poll predicts SHOCK RESULT

Exit polls are predicting a SHOCK RESULT in the biggest political election of the year so far.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Daniel Ricciardo
Verstappen gives NO crash apology as ‘bandit’ could lead team success - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen gives NO crash apology as ‘bandit’ could lead team success - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
F1 News Today: Driver SIGNING announced for 2025 as Perez Silverstone REPLACEMENT revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Driver SIGNING announced for 2025 as Perez Silverstone REPLACEMENT revealed

  • Yesterday 20:12

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton relationship issues REVEALED as Wolff teases Verstappen contract

  • 33 minutes ago
GPFans Recap

Verstappen gives NO crash apology as ‘bandit’ could lead team success - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:57
British Grand Prix

F1 2024 British Grand Prix: Full Channel 4 schedule for the Silverstone weekend

  • Yesterday 23:18
F1 Social

Election fever grabs F1 as exit poll predicts SHOCK RESULT

  • Yesterday 22:37
F1 Superstars

Ricciardo 'searching for perfection’ in F1 future FIGHT

  • Yesterday 21:57
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari F1 wonderkid Bearman reveals 'dream' future move

  • Yesterday 21:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x