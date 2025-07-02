Sky F1 coverage update issued after Germany sale confirmed

Sky Deutschland have been bought out by RTL, meaning F1 coverage in Germany, Austria and Switzerland will have a different look to it.

An official statement has confirmed the news, with the RTL Group promising to deliver a 'unique proposition in entertainment, sports and news across free TV, pay TV and streaming'.

The new TV deal will come into effect in 2026, and in the meantime, both RTL and Sky will continue to operate independently.

However, the 2026 F1 season is set to have a different feel for F1 fans in Germany, Austria and Switzerland - and Brits abroad - with Sky Germany having been a staple of the F1 paddock in years gone by.

Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Group, said of the deal in an official statement: "The combination of RTL and Sky is transformational for RTL Group. It will bring together two of the most powerful entertainment and sports brands in Europe and create a unique video proposition across free TV, pay TV and streaming.

"It will boost our streaming business, with a total of around 11.5 million paying subscribers, further diversify our revenue streams and make us even more attractive for creative talent, rights holders and business partners.

"The synergies are estimated to be around €250 million per annum within three years after closing, creating significant shareholder value. Together, RTL and Sky will be in an even stronger position to invest in people, content and technology in Germany and in Europe to compete with the global tech and streaming players.

"I want to recognise the outstanding work of the Sky Deutschland team, whose strong performance over recent years has laid the foundation for this next phase," he concluded.

When will Sky Deutschland's coverage change?

The transaction, which has been approved by the Board of Directors of RTL Group, is still subject to regulatory approvals.

This means the two companies will have to operate independently for now, with 2026 being given as a timeframe for when changes may well happen.

In the intervening period, Barny Mill will continue to lead the Sky Deutschland business as CEO until the transaction is completed, while Stephan Schmitter will stay in his current role as CEO of RTL Deutschland until the closing of the transaction.

It will be Schmitter who then also heads up the combined company, as a new era of entertainment and broadcasting gets set to get underway.

Dana Strong, group CEO at Sky, said on the deal: "Sky Deutschland has made significant progress over the past three years, delivering strong operational performance and reaching a record number of customers. The business is on track to achieve EBITDA break-even, reflecting the success of our turnaround plan.

"Combining the strength of our brand with RTL builds on that momentum and opens up even greater opportunities. This deal provides a strong platform for long-term success, and ensures Sky continues to share in the growth of the combined business."

