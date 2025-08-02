Why is Ted's Notebook not on at Hungarian GP?

This weekend marks the 14th and final round of the 2025 F1 campaign before the summer break, but for fans of Ted's Notebook, there is bad news.

Sky Sports F1 star Ted Kravitz will be absent from this weekend's race in Budapest meaning his beloved notebook segment will not feature as part of the UK broadcast package at the Hungaroring.

Kravitz joined the Sky F1 team in 2012 when the British media company acquired the broadcasting rights to the pinnacle of motorsport, bringing his now iconic notebook format with him.

The 51-year-old's quirky and often chaotic delivery during these segments gives F1 fans an opportunity to delve deeper into the weekend's stories and hot topics across each grand prix, whenever Kravitz is there to deliver the show.

However as F1 prepares to commence its annual summer shutdown, Kravitz has confirmed he is taking an early holiday, meaning he will miss the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Ted Kravitz will not be part of the Hungarian GP Sky F1 line-up

When will Ted's Notebook next be on?

At the end of Ted's Notebook last time out at the Belgian GP, Kravitz confirmed his absence for Hungary, revealing when he would return.

"I'm going on holidays, Simon [Lazenby] and I are going on a cycling tour of the North York Moors," he declared in Spa.

"So the notebook will return in Monza in the beginning of September, but I hope you enjoy your summer, I hope you enjoy the Budapest Grand Prix next week, and the Dutch Grand Prix at the end of August, I will see you with the notebook in Monza," he added, signing off his final notebook before F1's summer break.

The F1 summer shutdown is a 14-day period where all teams are prohibited from carrying out any work related to car performance - including development, design, and research to the production of new parts and activities in the wind tunnel and the simulator.

For Kravitz, his break from the sport will last even longer, running from the end of July after the Belgian GP, all the way until the Italian GP in Monza at the start of September, when the notebook will return after his own holiday and just before the launch of his first book.

