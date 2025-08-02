F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren BEATEN for shock pole as Hamilton FUMES at early exit
Charles Leclerc took an incredible pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon, stunning the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with a brilliant late lap.
The Monegasque had been scuffling down near the elimination zone earlier in the session, but put in a brilliant lap when it counted as the track conditions shifter. Unfortunately, team-mate Lewis Hamilton wasn't even able to make it to crunch time, knocked out in Q2.
The Aston Martins bounced back from being the only team to leave Spa without any points with a brilliant session, Fernando Alonso putting his car fifth with a brilliant lap and team-mate Lance Stroll joining him on the third row.
Life after Christian Horner looks like being much of the same on-track for Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda knocked out in the first part of qualifying. Team-mate Max Verstappen struggled mightily too, qualifying eighth after finishing Q1 in 11th and Q2 in eighth.
Weather temperatures changed dramatically within the session, with track temperatures dropping 15 degrees within the hour's running to impact grid levels and tyre life, as wind speeds picked up.
F1 Qualifying Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Status
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.372
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.026s
|3
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+0.041s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.053s
|5
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+0.109s
|6
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+0.126s
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+0.353s
|8
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.356s
|9
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+0.449s
|10
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+0.543s
|11
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|OUT IN Q2
|12
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|OUT IN Q2
|13
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|OUT IN Q2
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q2
|15
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|OUT IN Q2
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|OUT IN Q1
|17
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|OUT IN Q1
|18
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|OUT IN Q1
|19
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|OUT IN Q1
|20
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|OUT IN Q1
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
