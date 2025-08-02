close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Belgium, 2025

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren BEATEN for shock pole as Hamilton FUMES at early exit

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren BEATEN for shock pole as Hamilton FUMES at early exit

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Belgium, 2025

Charles Leclerc took an incredible pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday afternoon, stunning the McLaren pair of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri with a brilliant late lap.

The Monegasque had been scuffling down near the elimination zone earlier in the session, but put in a brilliant lap when it counted as the track conditions shifter. Unfortunately, team-mate Lewis Hamilton wasn't even able to make it to crunch time, knocked out in Q2.

The Aston Martins bounced back from being the only team to leave Spa without any points with a brilliant session, Fernando Alonso putting his car fifth with a brilliant lap and team-mate Lance Stroll joining him on the third row.

Life after Christian Horner looks like being much of the same on-track for Red Bull, with Yuki Tsunoda knocked out in the first part of qualifying. Team-mate Max Verstappen struggled mightily too, qualifying eighth after finishing Q1 in 11th and Q2 in eighth.

Weather temperatures changed dramatically within the session, with track temperatures dropping 15 degrees within the hour's running to impact grid levels and tyre life, as wind speeds picked up.

F1 Qualifying Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Time/Status
1Charles LeclercFerrari1:15.372
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.026s
3Lando NorrisMcLaren+0.041s
4George RussellMercedes+0.053s
5Fernando AlonsoAston Martin+0.109s
6Lance StrollAston Martin+0.126s
7Gabriel BortoletoSauber+0.353s
8Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.356s
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+0.449s
10Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.543s
11Ollie BearmanHaasOUT IN Q2
12Lewis HamiltonFerrariOUT IN Q2
13Carlos SainzWilliamsOUT IN Q2
14Franco ColapintoAlpineOUT IN Q2
15Kimi AntonelliMercedesOUT IN Q2
16Yuki TsunodaRed BullOUT IN Q1
17Pierre GaslyAlpineOUT IN Q1
18Esteban OconHaasOUT IN Q1
19Nico HulkenbergSauberOUT IN Q1
20Alex AlbonWilliamsOUT IN Q1

How does F1 Qualifying work?

The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.

The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.

Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.

F1 HEADLINES: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as driver's car summoned by FIA

READ MORE: Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence

READ MORE: Jos Verstappen left 'fuming' after Sky Sports F1 interview

READ MORE: F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lando Norris Christian Horner Oscar Piastri Fernando Alonso
F1 action DELAYED at Hungarian Grand Prix after high drama
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 action DELAYED at Hungarian Grand Prix after high drama

  • 2 hours ago
Sky F1 put Martin Brundle in helicopter LIVE on air at Hungarian GP
Hungarian Grand Prix

Sky F1 put Martin Brundle in helicopter LIVE on air at Hungarian GP

  • 2 hours ago

Latest News

Hungarian Grand Prix

Why is Ted's Notebook not on at Hungarian GP?

  • 30 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton advocates for his own SACKING from Ferrari

  • 37 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as Hamilton left FUMING after qualifying

  • 49 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Results: McLaren BEATEN for shock pole as Hamilton FUMES at early exit

  • 1 hour ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 action DELAYED at Hungarian Grand Prix after high drama

  • 2 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Budapest

  • 2 hours ago
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
75.000+ views

Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn

  • 17 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x