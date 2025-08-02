close global

Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as team principal issues apology

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as team principal issues apology

Max Verstappen,FIA,Red Bull,Belgium,2025

The FIA have announced the stewards verdict after an incident involving F1 champion Max Verstappen at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 team principal issues apology to driver after Hungarian GP nightmare

Sauber F1 team principal Jonathan Wheatley has issued an apology to one of his drivers following a disastrous start to this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

McLaren F1 drivers BOTH on brink of FIA penalty at Hungarian GP

McLaren's stellar F1 driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both at risk of being handed an FIA penalty this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Red Bull confirm Lambiase Hungarian GP plans in huge Verstappen boost

Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen’s race engineer, missed the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, leaving fans to wonder if he would make an appearance in Hungary for the final race ahead of F1's summer break.

FIA announce major changes to Hungarian GP ahead of F1 race

The FIA have announced that multiple changes have been made to the F1 circuit in Budapest ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges
  • Yesterday 07:27

  • Yesterday 07:27
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton TRICKED as team summon 'emergency meeting'
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton TRICKED as team summon 'emergency meeting'
  • July 31, 2025 15:58

  • July 31, 2025 15:58

Hungarian Grand Prix

Suspended FIA steward is back again for Hungarian GP
  • 15 minutes ago

  • 15 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as team principal issues apology
  • 1 hour ago

  • 1 hour ago
Mercedes announce new 'team member' ahead of Hungarian Grand Prix
  • Yesterday 22:57

  • Yesterday 22:57
Hungarian Grand Prix

FIA announce major changes to Hungarian GP ahead of F1 race
  • Yesterday 21:57

  • Yesterday 21:57
Red Bull

Red Bull confirm Lambiase Hungarian GP plans in huge Verstappen boost
  • Yesterday 20:57

  • Yesterday 20:57
Hungarian Grand Prix

McLaren F1 drivers BOTH on brink of FIA penalty at Hungarian GP
  • Yesterday 19:57

  • Yesterday 19:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
  • 13 july

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
  • 14 july

  • 14 july
 Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
  • 28 july

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
  • 28 july

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
  • 18 july

  • 18 july
 Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
Cadillac boss confirms Daniel Ricciardo decision on F1 retirement U-turn
  • 17 july

  • 17 july

