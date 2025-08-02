F1 News Today: Max Verstappen in controversial incident at Hungarian GP as team principal issues apology
The FIA have announced the stewards verdict after an incident involving F1 champion Max Verstappen at this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.
F1 team principal issues apology to driver after Hungarian GP nightmare
Sauber F1 team principal Jonathan Wheatley has issued an apology to one of his drivers following a disastrous start to this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.
McLaren F1 drivers BOTH on brink of FIA penalty at Hungarian GP
McLaren's stellar F1 driver duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are both at risk of being handed an FIA penalty this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Red Bull confirm Lambiase Hungarian GP plans in huge Verstappen boost
Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen’s race engineer, missed the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, leaving fans to wonder if he would make an appearance in Hungary for the final race ahead of F1's summer break.
FIA announce major changes to Hungarian GP ahead of F1 race
The FIA have announced that multiple changes have been made to the F1 circuit in Budapest ahead of this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix.
