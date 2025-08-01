Red Bull confirm Lambiase Hungarian GP plans in huge Verstappen boost

Gianpiero Lambiase, Max Verstappen’s race engineer, missed the Belgian Grand Prix last weekend, leaving fans to wonder if he would make an appearance in Hungary for the final race ahead of F1's summer break.

Red Bull Racing has now clarified the situation for GPFans, confirming that Lambiase will be by Verstappen's side over team radio for the 14th round of the campaign in Budapest.

In F1, a race engineer plays a pivotal role during practice sessions, competitive qualifying outings and races.

They serve as the vital link between the driver and the outside world, providing critical information such as gap management, weather forecasts, tactical updates, on-track incidents, and potential damage reports.

Though the duo have had their far share of feisty interactions over team radio, notably at the Hungaroring in 2024.

Nevertheless, Lambiase's support is essential for a successful race finish for Verstappen and his presence will bring a welcome return for the Dutchman in Budapest.

Gianpiero Lambiase will be back in the Red Bull garage this weekend

Will GP return with Red Bull in Hungary?

The uncertainty surrounding Lambiase's return now been resolved. Red Bull Racing confirmed to GPFans that Lambiase will be back at the pit wall this weekend to support Verstappen—a welcome development for the Dutch driver.

Clear and effective communication between a race engineer and driver is key to achieving the best results in F1 and will provide the Dutchman with a boost ahead of the summer shutdown.

There have been instances where this communication has broken down in the sport—think of the frequently frantic exchanges seen between Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton and Riccardo Adami. By contrast, Verstappen’s interactions over the radio are almost always precise, even if there are occasional disagreements. Former team principal Christian Horner once compared their relationship to that of a 'married couple'.

This season, Verstappen has already had to race twice without Lambiase, as he missed events in Austria and last week in Belgium due to personal reasons.

Simon Rennie stepped in as his replacement on both occasions and Verstappen didn't fare too badly in Lambiase's absence last time out, bringing home the sprint race victory at Spa under the guidance of Rennie.

