close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Max Verstappen

F1 Results Today: Rookie CRUSHES Verstappen in Red Bull embarrassment at Hungarian GP

F1 Results Today: Rookie CRUSHES Verstappen in Red Bull embarrassment at Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was comprehensively beaten by F1 rookie and Racing Bulls star Isack Hadjar during FP1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hadjar set an impressive lap time to separate both Ferraris and finish the first practice session in P4, while Verstappen could only manage ninth in his Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda was last of all the Red Bull drivers in FP1 and languished in P17, with Liam Lawson ahead in P14.

There were also a couple of driver changes on the grid for FP1, with Felipe Drugovich replacing an injured Fernando Alonso after Aston Martin reported an issue with his back.

Sauber also changed their lineup for FP1, where Paul Aron jumped into Nico Hulkenberg's car as part of F1's rookie rule, with the Estonian on loan from Alpine.

However, Aron endured a premature end to his second F1 session, when a technical issue forced him to stop out on track and a virtual safety car was deployed.

F1 FP1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap
1Lando NorrisMcLaren1:16.052secs
2Oscar PiastriMcLaren+0.019
3Charles LeclercFerrari+0.217
4Isack HadjarRacing Bulls+0.629
5Lewis HamiltonFerrari+0.682
6Oliver BearmanHaas+0.826
7Kimi AntonelliMercedes+0.828
8George RussellMercedes+0.873
9Max VerstappenRed Bull+0.888
10Lance StrollAston Martin+0.906
11Alex AlbonWilliams+0.932
12Esteban OconHaas+0.952
13Pierre GaslyAlpine+1.071
14Liam LawsonRacing Bulls+1.132
15Carlos SainzWilliams+1.143
16Felipe DrugovichAston Martin+1.217
17Yuki TsunodaRed Bull+1.341
18Franco ColapintoAlpine+1.412
19Gabriel BortoletoKick Sauber+1.600
20Paul AronKick Sauber+3.736

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 4:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, August 2 at 11:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges

READ MORE: F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP

READ MORE: Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP

READ MORE: F1 drivers height: How tall are Hamilton, Verstappen and Tsunoda

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Ferrari McLaren F1
F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP

  • 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 3 hours ago

Latest News

Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Rookie CRUSHES Verstappen in Red Bull embarrassment at Hungarian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

Fernando Alonso given FIA medical verdict after Hungarian GP absence

  • 27 minutes ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 star triggers BIZARRE safety car with ‘critical’ issue at Hungarian GP

  • 2 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

  • 3 hours ago
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 hopeful handed last-minute call up at Hungarian GP

  • Today 12:55
Hungarian Grand Prix

F1 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Budapest

  • Today 12:24
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks
200.000+ views

Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

  • 28 july
 Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix
100.000+ views

Lando Norris one of TEN drivers hit by late FIA ruling after Belgian Grand Prix

  • 28 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x