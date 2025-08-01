F1 Results Today: Rookie CRUSHES Verstappen in Red Bull embarrassment at Hungarian GP

Max Verstappen was comprehensively beaten by F1 rookie and Racing Bulls star Isack Hadjar during FP1 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Hadjar set an impressive lap time to separate both Ferraris and finish the first practice session in P4, while Verstappen could only manage ninth in his Red Bull.

Meanwhile, Yuki Tsunoda was last of all the Red Bull drivers in FP1 and languished in P17, with Liam Lawson ahead in P14.

There were also a couple of driver changes on the grid for FP1, with Felipe Drugovich replacing an injured Fernando Alonso after Aston Martin reported an issue with his back.

Sauber also changed their lineup for FP1, where Paul Aron jumped into Nico Hulkenberg's car as part of F1's rookie rule, with the Estonian on loan from Alpine.

However, Aron endured a premature end to his second F1 session, when a technical issue forced him to stop out on track and a virtual safety car was deployed.

F1 FP1 Results: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025

Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place later today at 4:00pm (BST), while FP3 will take place on Saturday, August 2 at 11:30am (BST). You can find all the timings and where to watch in your region here.

