Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in front of the Hungarian flag

F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris in front of the Hungarian flag

F1 returns to the Hungaroring for round 14 of the 2025 season this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The on-track action kicks off in Budapest on Friday with two practice sessions for the final race weekend before the sport's annual summer shutdown commences.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen made a shock comeback last time out at Spa winning the sprint race, but the Dutchman could only manage P4 during Sunday's main event and still faces an uphill battle against both McLarens if he wishes to retain the title.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton also experienced a whirlwind weekend, enduring two devastating qualifying sessions that dealt him a double early exit as his team-mate Charles Leclerc found himself on the podium once again after piloting his Ferrari to P3.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri got the better of his papaya team-mate at the Belgian GP, taking his eighth career victory with Lando Norris settling for P2 after a Sunday full of mistakes.

The Brit now sits 16 points behind Piastri in the standings, but can the Aussie racer hold onto his lead in Budapest?

As the stars of the grid return to the track to fight it out for one last round ahead of the summer break, here's how can you tune in to watch the weekend practice sessions for FREE.

F1 Practice times - Hungarian Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, August 1, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm in Budapest.

On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Hungarian GP gets underway at 12:30pm (CEST) for FP3, leading up to the all-important qualifying later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, August 1 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)1:30pm Friday
British Summer Time (BST)12:30pm Friday
United States (EDT)7:30am Friday
United States (CDT)6:30am Friday
United States (PDT)4:30am Friday
Australia (AEST)9:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST)7:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST)9:00pm Friday
Mexico (CST)5:30am Friday
Japan (JST)8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)1:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)2:30pm Friday
China (CST)7:30pm Friday
India (IST)5:00pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)8:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT)7:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)2:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)2:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)3:30pm Friday

Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, August 1 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)5:00pm Friday
British Summer Time (BST)4:00pm Friday
United States (EDT)11:00am Friday
United States (CDT)10:00am Friday
United States (PDT)8:00am Friday
Australia (AEST)1:00am Saturday
Australia (AWST)11:00pm Friday
Australia (ACST)12:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST)9:00am Friday
Japan (JST)12:00am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)5:00pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)6:00pm Friday
China (CST)11:00pm Friday
India (IST)8:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)12:00pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)11:00pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)6:00pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)6:00pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)7:00pm Friday

Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, August 2 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)12:30pm Saturday
British Summer Time (BST)11:30am Saturday
United States (EDT)6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT)5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT)3:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST)8:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)8:00pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
China (CST)6:30pm Saturday
India (IST)4:00pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)7:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)1:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland, RTL
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.Zwee
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

F1 fans can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend in Budapest, RTBF Auvio is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday and Saturday's practice.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

