F1 Practice Today: Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 returns to the Hungaroring for round 14 of the 2025 season this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The on-track action kicks off in Budapest on Friday with two practice sessions for the final race weekend before the sport's annual summer shutdown commences.

Reigning world champion Max Verstappen made a shock comeback last time out at Spa winning the sprint race, but the Dutchman could only manage P4 during Sunday's main event and still faces an uphill battle against both McLarens if he wishes to retain the title.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton also experienced a whirlwind weekend, enduring two devastating qualifying sessions that dealt him a double early exit as his team-mate Charles Leclerc found himself on the podium once again after piloting his Ferrari to P3.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri got the better of his papaya team-mate at the Belgian GP, taking his eighth career victory with Lando Norris settling for P2 after a Sunday full of mistakes.

The Brit now sits 16 points behind Piastri in the standings, but can the Aussie racer hold onto his lead in Budapest?

As the stars of the grid return to the track to fight it out for one last round ahead of the summer break, here's how can you tune in to watch the weekend practice sessions for FREE.

F1 Practice times - Hungarian Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, August 1, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm in Budapest.

On Saturday, the third and final practice session at the Hungarian GP gets underway at 12:30pm (CEST) for FP3, leading up to the all-important qualifying later in the afternoon.

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, August 1 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 1:30pm Friday British Summer Time (BST) 12:30pm Friday United States (EDT) 7:30am Friday United States (CDT) 6:30am Friday United States (PDT) 4:30am Friday Australia (AEST) 9:30pm Friday Australia (AWST) 7:30pm Friday Australia (ACST) 9:00pm Friday Mexico (CST) 5:30am Friday Japan (JST) 8:30pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 1:30pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 2:30pm Friday China (CST) 7:30pm Friday India (IST) 5:00pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 8:30am Friday Singapore (SGT) 7:30pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 2:30pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 2:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 3:30pm Friday

Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, August 1 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 5:00pm Friday British Summer Time (BST) 4:00pm Friday United States (EDT) 11:00am Friday United States (CDT) 10:00am Friday United States (PDT) 8:00am Friday Australia (AEST) 1:00am Saturday Australia (AWST) 11:00pm Friday Australia (ACST) 12:30am Saturday Mexico (CST) 9:00am Friday Japan (JST) 12:00am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 5:00pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 6:00pm Friday China (CST) 11:00pm Friday India (IST) 8:30pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 12:00pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 11:00pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 6:00pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 6:00pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 7:00pm Friday

Hungarian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, August 2 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 12:30pm Saturday British Summer Time (BST) 11:30am Saturday United States (EDT) 6:30am Saturday United States (CDT) 5:30am Saturday United States (PDT) 3:30am Saturday Australia (AEST) 8:30pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 6:30pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 8:00pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 4:30am Saturday Japan (JST) 7:30pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12:30pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday China (CST) 6:30pm Saturday India (IST) 4:00pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 7:30am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 6:30pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 1:30pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Hungarian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland, RTL France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.Zwee Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

F1 fans can watch the Hungarian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL Zwee).

For the race weekend in Budapest, RTBF Auvio is showing full live weekend coverage of every session including Friday and Saturday's practice.

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen 'FUMING' as Red Bull split emerges

READ MORE: Max Verstappen FINALLY confirms Red Bull F1 future ahead of Hungarian GP

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton confirms 2026 switch after Ferrari talks

READ MORE: Marko confirms the real reason why Red Bull sacked Horner

Related