F1 Results Today: Norris blows title chance as Hamilton shocks in amazing comeback
A delayed Belgian Grand Prix was won by a masterful afternoon of tyre management by Oscar Piastri, the McLaren star extending his drivers' championship lead.
The race started under the safety car in wet conditions, over an hour after the scheduled beginning, before a rolling start once the stewards deemed the track dry enough to begin racing.
Piastri overtook team-mate and polesitter Lando Norris on the first lap of racing, giving him priority within their team when it came to switch to dry weather tyres around lap 11.
The Australian and most of the field switched onto fresh mediums at that point but Norris, knowing that he was likely to need an alternate strategy to pass his team-mate, went onto hard tyres and begun hunting down the sister McLaren.
Piastri went into tyre preservation mode for the majority of the race as Norris attempted to slowly close up the gap, the Brit making a couple of costly errors in his pursuit.
Lower down the field, Lewis Hamilton stormed back up from a pitlane start to take a good points finish, making his way up to seventh before being frustrated by the Williams of Alex Albon.
Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen spent the afternoon duking it out for the final spot on the podium, the Ferrari man keeping the reigning champion at arm's length for the duration to claim another trophy.
F1 Results: Belgian Grand Prix 2025
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|–
|2
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+3.415s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+20.185s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+21.731s
|5
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+34.863s
|6
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+39.926s
|7
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+40.679s
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+52.033s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Kick Sauber
|+56.434s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+1:12.714s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+1:13.145s
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Kick Sauber
|+1:13.628s
|13
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+1:15.395s
|14
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1:19.831s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1:26.063s
|16
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+1:26.721s
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+1:27.924s
|18
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+1:32.024s
|19
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1:35.250s
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
Who is the current F1 world champion?
Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
Fastest lap points have been banished for 2025. Since 2019, drivers have picked up an extra point if they finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap.
However, it did lead to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres at the end in order to claim the fastest lap point, or to stop a rival from getting the extra point.
The most famous example of this in 2024 came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's title bid.
