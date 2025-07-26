F1 News Today: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy
F1 News Today: Verstappen ‘STAYING’ at Red Bull as star denies Mercedes contract conspiracy
A confident verdict has been issued claiming Max Verstappen will stay at Red Bull for 2026.
George Russell hits out over Max Verstappen ‘CONSPIRACY’ at Mercedes
Mercedes F1 star George Russell has responded to ‘conspiracy’ claims surrounding Toto Wolff's talks with F1 champion Max Verstappen.
Lewis Hamilton issues painful 47-SECOND interview after new F1 low
Lewis Hamilton gave a painfully awkward interview with one unlucky Sky Sports F1 reporter after hitting a new career low at the Belgian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen allies hold Belgian GP talks after Christian Horner exit
A number of Max Verstappen's allies have been spotted in a meeting with Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko at the Belgian Grand Prix, as the F1 team enter a new era.
Channel 4 F1 highlights today: How to watch the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint FREE
Here's how you can watch the F1 highlights of sprint qualifying and the sprint race at the 2025 Belgian Grand Prix for FREE this weekend on Channel 4.
Toto Wolff fears FIA will hire 'controversial' Christian Horner
Toto Wolff has responded to Christian Horner’s F1 exit with a fresh fear about the future of the former Red Bull team principal.
