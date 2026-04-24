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Naomi Schiff edited onto a background that looks like a James Bond title sequence, featuring Lashana Lynch, an Aston Martin and a man in a tux

Sky Sports F1 pundit stars in James Bond movie

Naomi Schiff edited onto a background that looks like a James Bond title sequence, featuring Lashana Lynch, an Aston Martin and a man in a tux — Photo: © IMAGO

Sky Sports F1 pundit stars in James Bond movie

A Sky Sports star made a blockbuster appearance

Sheona Mountford
F1 Journalist
Motorsport journalist working in F1 since 2024.

A Sky Sports F1 pundit and presenter made the surprising admission that they had a part in the most recent James Bond movie No Time to Die.

At first glance of this headline, you may have imagined Ted Kravitz fiddling with exploding pens or Martin Brundle running his fingers through the tufts of a Persian cat's fur.

But the reality is actually way more impressive than the prospect of Crofty playing the resident femme fatale could ever be.

It involves former racing driver turned pundit Naomi Schiff who - aside from boasting a racing career, a stellar broadcast CV that's continuously on the rise and you know a pretty chic Parisian lifestyle (sigh) - also appeared in a James Bond movie.

Cast your minds back to 2021 and our return to the cinema after the pandemic. No Time to Die marked Daniel Craig's last stint as 007, featuring the crème de la crème of British acting such as Ralph Fiennes (M), Naomie Harris (Moneypenny) and Ben Whishaw (Q).

Lashana Lynch also joined the illustrious cast as Bond's 007 replacement, Nomi, and it was this character that Schiff acted as stunt double for.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen tipped for transfer, Red Bull sale talks revealed

Schiff's Concern: 'Racing driver kills Daniel Craig'

Schiff recently appeared on radio show Capital Xtra, where she revealed that she performed all of the driving stunts for Lynch in the car.

The Sky Sports pundit also revealed the scary moment where she unexpectedly had to stop the car from hitting lead actor Craig.

"Anytime you see Lashana Lynch in that version of James Bond, it's me in the car," Schiff explained.

"I didn't have a lot of time to rehearse the actual stunt. They were like, 'bring in Daniel [Craig], and I was like, 'what do they mean?'

"And I basically had to stop the car, pretty much at his feet and I'd done one rehearsal and my palms were sweating, and in my head I was seeing headlines like 'racing driver kills Daniel Craig'.

"Thankfully, Daniel Craig is still with us. We didn't kill him and I actually ended up booking another job off the back of that which was for Jurassic World."

READ MORE: Hire Horner and fix Newey, the Aston Martin farce has gone on long enough

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F1 Sky Sports Naomi Schiff

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