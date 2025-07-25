Toto Wolff has responded to Christian Horner’s F1 exit with a fresh fear about the future of the former Red Bull team principal.

Horner and Wolff’s F1 rivalry has been highly publicised in press conference slanging matches over the years, particularly when their two teams have vied for the championship.

Speaking to Sky Sports F1 on Friday at the Belgian Grand Prix, Wolff was asked if he would miss Horner and joked about the 51-year-old making a return with the FIA.

"In a way yes. He was one of the main cast. First of all, I don’t think he’s gone forever, I think he’s gonna pop up in some kind of other fashion," the Mercedes boss said.

"I need to be careful, he could be rocking up in the FIA and then I’m really in the s***. You never know.

"He was somebody that was controversial, that was polarising and not how do you say soft-washed and that is good. It was good from the entertainment factor and from that perspective, he is clearly going to be missed. His track record speaks for itself," the Austrian concluded.

Could the FIA find a role for Christian Horner?

Will Horner return to F1?

Sky Sports have also reported that Horner will serve a period of gardening leave following his Red Bull exit, which means an F1 comeback is only on the cards as early as January 2026.

Prior to his departure, Horner was linked to Ferrari should the team decide to part ways with Fred Vasseur.

Another likely destination for Horner could be Alpine, where close F1 ally Flavio Briatore currently serves at the helm of the struggling team - who are currently last in the constructors' standings.

The Enstone-based outfit parted ways with their team principal Oliver Oakes back in May, after the 37-year-old stepped down with immediate effect.

Should Briatore want to take a step back from the day-to-day running of Alpine and assign a more permanent team principal, Horner could be the perfect candidate to turn the squad's performances around.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull gear up for major setback as Verstappen’s car in FIA summons at Belgian GP

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton causes Belgian Grand Prix DELAY after spinning out

F1 SPRINT QUALIFYING RESULTS: Lewis Hamilton in DISASTER early exit at Belgian Grand Prix

Related