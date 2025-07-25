close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
Fred Vasseur and Lewis Hamilton

F1 News Today: Hamilton holds key to contract talks as Ferrari star’s future hangs in the balance

F1 News Today: Hamilton holds key to contract talks as Ferrari star’s future hangs in the balance

Fred Vasseur and Lewis Hamilton

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has joked that he still has a sway in the Mercedes garage as the paddock awaits an official decision from team principal Toto Wolff over his 2026 driver line-up.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari team principal discussions revealed amid Christian Horner rumours

F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher has suggested that discussions have taken place regarding the long-term future of Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.

➡️ READ MORE

Max Verstappen issues 'difference of opinion' verdict in Horner sacking admission

Max Verstappen has alluded to the 'difference of opinions' between his father and his old boss Christian Horner when talking about the latter's brutal sacking.

➡️ READ MORE

Toto Wolff announces shock Max Verstappen driver decision with Mercedes F1 pledge

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has addressed growing speculation that the team could be set to make a move for Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star ‘DENIED’ entry to Belgian GP

An F1 star's Belgian Grand Prix weekend got off to a rather embarrassing start after being denied entry to the track.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Toto Wolff Fred Vasseur
Ferrari team principal discussions revealed amid Christian Horner rumours
F1 News & Gossip

Ferrari team principal discussions revealed amid Christian Horner rumours

  • Yesterday 19:56
Ferrari CALAMITY revealed after failing to sign F1 legend
F1 Stories

Ferrari CALAMITY revealed after failing to sign F1 legend

  • Yesterday 09:44

Latest News

Belgian Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton crushes Ferrari Belgian Grand Prix hopes with ‘same car’ swipe

  • 14 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull set to be hit hard by FIA clampdown

  • 56 minutes ago
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in FIA summons at Belgian Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Max Verstappen issues early retirement update

  • 2 hours ago
Belgian Grand Prix

F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton holds key to contract talks as Ferrari star’s future hangs in the balance

  • Today 07:44
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july
 Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
100.000+ views

Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

  • 10 july

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x