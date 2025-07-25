F1 News Today: Hamilton holds key to contract talks as Ferrari star’s future hangs in the balance
F1 News Today: Hamilton holds key to contract talks as Ferrari star’s future hangs in the balance
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has joked that he still has a sway in the Mercedes garage as the paddock awaits an official decision from team principal Toto Wolff over his 2026 driver line-up.
➡️ READ MORE
Ferrari team principal discussions revealed amid Christian Horner rumours
F1 pundit Ralf Schumacher has suggested that discussions have taken place regarding the long-term future of Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur.
➡️ READ MORE
Max Verstappen issues 'difference of opinion' verdict in Horner sacking admission
Max Verstappen has alluded to the 'difference of opinions' between his father and his old boss Christian Horner when talking about the latter's brutal sacking.
➡️ READ MORE
Toto Wolff announces shock Max Verstappen driver decision with Mercedes F1 pledge
Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff has addressed growing speculation that the team could be set to make a move for Max Verstappen.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star ‘DENIED’ entry to Belgian GP
An F1 star's Belgian Grand Prix weekend got off to a rather embarrassing start after being denied entry to the track.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Lewis Hamilton crushes Ferrari Belgian Grand Prix hopes with ‘same car’ swipe
- 14 minutes ago
Red Bull set to be hit hard by FIA clampdown
- 56 minutes ago
Max Verstappen’s Red Bull in FIA summons at Belgian Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen issues early retirement update
- 2 hours ago
F1 Sprint Qualifying Today: Belgian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule and TV
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton holds key to contract talks as Ferrari star’s future hangs in the balance
- Today 07:44
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july
Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
- 10 july