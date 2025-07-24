Hamilton holds key to Wolff contract talks as official Mercedes decision looms
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has joked that he still has a sway in the Mercedes garage as the paddock awaits an official decision from team principal Toto Wolff over his 2026 driver line-up.
The Austrian F1 boss confirmed his interest in signing four-time champion Max Verstappen to the Silver Arrows earlier this season, but heading into this weekend's Belgian GP, a move for next year looks increasingly unlikely.
Speaking ahead of the sprint weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, Wolff confirmed to Austrian media that Mercedes want to continue with their current driver duo of George Russell and Kimi Antonelli for next season.
Despite the 53-year-old finally issuing clarity over his driver situation, it has not ruled out questions of a move to Mercedes for Verstappen in 2027 or beyond, after the 2026 regulation changes have come into full effect.
During Thursday's FIA press conference ahead of this weekend's Belgian GP, Antonelli was asked by Sky F1's David Croft whether he is in a position to ask for a two-year deal with Mercedes or if it will simply be a one-year contract.
"That’s the one million dollar question," Antonelli replied, before Crofty responded: "Is that how much you’re getting paid, one million dollars?"
Just as Antonelli was denying the significant pay package, ex-Mercedes star Hamilton then chimed in: "I’ll help you with the contract, I know how to work Toto don’t worry."
Antonelli issues Mercedes contract update at Belgian GP
Hamilton certainly does know Wolff and what he wants to hear from his drivers during times of uncertainty, but judging by Antonelli's response, he is confident he won't be needing any advice from the Ferrari star.
The young Italian continued to speak to the media on a more serious note, issuing a contract update amid the ongoing discussions surrounding his future.
"I've never been worried to be honest, I know the situation, I know what the team wants, especially looking at the future.
"I think also Toto has been clear recently so that’s obviously good to see but I think the team is working well, the lineup is good, me and George are working well together and we are working well together to help the team to find performance again," said the 18-year-old, praising the dynamic in the team as things stand.
"I’m pretty confident that I’m in a good position," Antonelli concluded.
