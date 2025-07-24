close global

Mekies and Verstappen at Red Bull

F1 News Today: FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection results as Red Bull chief braced for media storm

The FIA have announced the outcome of an inspection at the British Grand Prix last time out on Max Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 car.

New Red Bull chief set for Christian Horner storm ahead of Belgian GP

Laurent Mekies is set to face his first major challenge since taking over from Christian Horner as Red Bull F1 team principal.

Lewis Hamilton snubbed as F1 rival reveals GOAT

F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been snubbed by one of his fellow racing stars in a discussion over the greatest driver of all time.

Daniel Ricciardo blasted over 'F1 career-defining moment'

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has claimed the downfall of Daniel Ricciardo's career can be traced back to one huge mistake made by the Aussie racer.

Unique Schumacher racer up for auction but it has unusual feature

An old Michael Schumacher racer has gone up for sale, but there's an unusual twist to the usual auctions regarding the F1 legend.

F1 star's girlfriend shares lavish wedding details as pair celebrate on social media

The girlfriend of one of F1's biggest stars has taken to social media to share footage of the pair in attendance at a friend's wedding.

F1 News Today: McLaren chief wants FIA meeting as Max Verstappen on brink of Red Bull resurgence
F1 Today

F1 News Today: McLaren chief wants FIA meeting as Max Verstappen on brink of Red Bull resurgence

  • Yesterday 21:51
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'emotional' as bitter rival takes aim at Christian Horner
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton 'emotional' as bitter rival takes aim at Christian Horner

  • Yesterday 06:57

Latest News

F1 Stories

Ferrari CALAMITY revealed after failing to sign F1 legend

  • 20 minutes ago
F1 Legends

Sebastian Vettel hints at racing return as Red Bull 'contact' is made

  • 1 hour ago
Max Verstappen

Update issued on Max Verstappen's Red Bull future as new 'information' revealed

  • 1 hour ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection results as Red Bull chief braced for media storm

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 star's girlfriend shares lavish wedding details as pair celebrate on social media

  • Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo blasted over 'F1 career-defining moment'

  • Yesterday 21:57
More news

Most read

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
250.000+ views

F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver

  • 13 july
 Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
250.000+ views

Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren

  • 14 july
 Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
200.000+ views

Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit

  • 12 july
 F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
150.000+ views

F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics

  • 7 july
 Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
100.000+ views

Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER

  • 10 july
 F1 champion confirms season-end departure
100.000+ views

F1 champion confirms season-end departure

  • 18 july

