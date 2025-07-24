F1 News Today: FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection results as Red Bull chief braced for media storm
F1 News Today: FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection results as Red Bull chief braced for media storm
The FIA have announced the outcome of an inspection at the British Grand Prix last time out on Max Verstappen’s Red Bull F1 car.
➡️ READ MORE
New Red Bull chief set for Christian Horner storm ahead of Belgian GP
Laurent Mekies is set to face his first major challenge since taking over from Christian Horner as Red Bull F1 team principal.
➡️ READ MORE
Lewis Hamilton snubbed as F1 rival reveals GOAT
F1 legend Lewis Hamilton has been snubbed by one of his fellow racing stars in a discussion over the greatest driver of all time.
➡️ READ MORE
Daniel Ricciardo blasted over 'F1 career-defining moment'
Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya has claimed the downfall of Daniel Ricciardo's career can be traced back to one huge mistake made by the Aussie racer.
➡️ READ MORE
Unique Schumacher racer up for auction but it has unusual feature
An old Michael Schumacher racer has gone up for sale, but there's an unusual twist to the usual auctions regarding the F1 legend.
➡️ READ MORE
F1 star's girlfriend shares lavish wedding details as pair celebrate on social media
The girlfriend of one of F1's biggest stars has taken to social media to share footage of the pair in attendance at a friend's wedding.
➡️ READ MORE
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ferrari CALAMITY revealed after failing to sign F1 legend
- 20 minutes ago
Sebastian Vettel hints at racing return as Red Bull 'contact' is made
- 1 hour ago
Update issued on Max Verstappen's Red Bull future as new 'information' revealed
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: FIA announce Max Verstappen inspection results as Red Bull chief braced for media storm
- 3 hours ago
F1 star's girlfriend shares lavish wedding details as pair celebrate on social media
- Yesterday 22:57
Daniel Ricciardo blasted over 'F1 career-defining moment'
- Yesterday 21:57
Most read
F1 News Today: Verstappen Red Bull era ENDS as rivals announce major contract for star driver
- 13 july
Oscar Piastri signs mid-season contract... but not with McLaren
- 14 july
Toto Wolff takes over Christian Horner F1 role after Red Bull exit
- 12 july
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july
Marko declares Max Verstappen Red Bull period OVER
- 10 july
F1 champion confirms season-end departure
- 18 july