New Red Bull chief set for Christian Horner storm ahead of Belgian GP

Laurent Mekies is set to face his first major challenge since taking over from Christian Horner as Red Bull F1 team principal.

The former Racing Bulls boss heads to this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix with only two weeks of experience in the role under his belt after Horner was sacked with immediate effect on July 9.

Following the British GP last time out, the shock decision to axe Horner after 20 years at the helm of Red Bull Racing was confirmed, with no official reason for the change revealed.

The Milton Keynes-based outfit will be looking to move on from the controversies that have surrounded their garage over the past year, with Mekies' appointment ushering in a new era.

Nevertheless, he will be faced by a barrage of questions over Horner's sacking ahead of this weekend's race after the FIA confirmed he would be present in Friday's press conference at Spa-Francorchamps.

Laurent Mekies has been promoted following Christian Horner's F1 sacking

Mekies summoned for FIA duty at Belgian GP

As part of each F1 race weekend, the FIA schedule press conferences where the media get the chance to present any questions they may have for the stars of the grid.

Saturday and Sunday's media sessions feature the top three drivers from each event and therefore, cannot be summoned ahead of time. However, three scheduled press conferences take place on Thursday and Friday ahead of the weekend's action, with the former dedicated to the drivers and the latter the team principals

For Friday's session, Mekies has been called upon to attend his first press conference as Red Bull team principal, where he will be joined by Haas boss Ayao Komatsu and ex-Red Bull man Jonathan Wheatley, who now works as Sauber's principal.

Franco Colapinto, Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg are the drivers speaking first on Thursday, followed by Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli and Carlos Sainz later that afternoon.

Press conferences (all times BST)

Thursday 12:30 Franco Colapinto Alpine Fernando Alonso Aston Martin Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber

Thursday 13:00 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Carlos Sainz Williams

Friday 13:30 Ayao Komatsu Haas Jonathan Wheatley Kick Sauber Laurent Mekies Red Bull

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton 'emotional' as bitter rival takes aim at Christian Horner

READ MORE: F1 drivers age: How old are Lewis Hamilton, Verstappen, Norris and co?

READ MORE: F1 driver salaries: What stars including Hamilton and Verstappen earn

Related