Fernando Alonso rages at new F1 cars in astonishing outburst: 'They shouldn't compete'
Fernando Alonso rages at new F1 cars in astonishing outburst: 'They shouldn't compete'
Fernando Alonso qualified in 21st for the Monaco Grand Prix
Fernando Alonso has slammed the current generation of cars, after another tough weekend overall for Aston Martin at the Monaco Grand Prix.
Alonso qualified down in 21st, beating team-mate Lance Stroll once again, but extending his run of Q1 exits - with Aston Martin the slowest team.
Aston Martin have struggled with reliability issues this year, and there was light relief in Monaco when a late penalty for the Cadillac of Sergio Perez promoted Alonso to 10th to take their first point of the season.
But after another poor Aston Martin showing in Monaco qualifying, Alonso took a moment to explain quite how bad his AMR26 was around the streets of the principality, despite the fact that the tight, winding nature of the track is supposed to counteract somewhat the power advantages for other teams.
"It's not easy to drive," he told media after qualifying. "We're not up to par in many aspects."
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Alonso believes 2026 cars are the 'worst generation of cars'
Much has been said about the new regulations by drivers and fans alike, but Alonso has now launched a scathing assessment of both 2026 cars, and hybrid race cars in general.
F1 cars have had hybrid power units since 2014, but ahead of this year, the ratio between electric energy and the internal combustion engine (ICE) changed to 50-50, putting much more emphasis on the drivers to manage their battery capacity.
Alonso said after qualifying in Monaco that hybrid cars 'should not be competing' in an extraordinary outburst.
"It's the worst generation of cars I've driven in Monaco," he continued. "Hybrid cars shouldn't be competing. It's as simple as that. The inconsistency in braking is in the regulations. We have a couple of things we're going to try with the setup, to see tomorrow."
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