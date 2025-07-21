F1 2025 Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast - Latest from Spa as weekend set for chaotic conditions

Following a mini break in the calendar, F1 heads to Spa-Francorchamps this weekend for the 13th round of the season at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The British GP last time out saw chaotic conditions for the race, with wet conditions turning into a rapidly drying track before more rain came along, but Lando Norris came through it all to take victory at his home race.

It means that Oscar Piastri's championship lead has been cut down to just eight points, and he will be hoping for a more straightforward weekend weather-wise in Belgium.

Meanwhile, Red Bull head into the race weekend with a new team principal for the first time since the 2005 Australian Grand Prix, after long-serving chief Christian Horner was axed and replaced by Laurent Mekies earlier this month.

Mekies joins Red Bull with the team's performance levels seemingly sliding week on week, and Max Verstappen's future as a Red Bull driver being questioned amid rumours about a Mercedes swoop for the four-time champion.

This weekend, however, the talking stops and the racing begins once more, with a sprint weekend meaning there are two races to look forward to! But what will the weather look like?

Belgian Grand Prix weather forecast

Friday, July 25 - FP1 and Sprint Qualifying

The one and only practice session of the Belgian GP kicks off at 12:30pm local time (CEST), with teams and drivers desperate to get in as much dry running as possible, particularly teams like Red Bull and Ferrari who are bringing upgrades to the circuit.

Unfortunately, however, the session looks as though it might be a wet one, with there currently being a 31 per cent chance of rain hitting FP1, while temperatures are relatively cool at 19 degrees Celsius.

There will be light winds blowing from the west, while humidity will be sat at almost 80 per cent with the heavy cloud surrounding the circuit.

The very nature of a sprint weekend means that the first competitive session gets underway on Friday, rather than the usual Saturday, with sprint qualifying kicking off at 4:30pm local time.

While the early afternoon is likely to be a mixture of sunshine and showers, as the day progresses there is more likely to just be light rain, and sprint qualifying currently has a 33 per cent chance of rain, which could make the shorter qualifying session rather chaotic.

Saturday, July 26 - Sprint Race and Grand Prix Qualifying

The first of two races of the weekend gets underway at 12pm local time on Saturday, with a 15-lap shootout offering world championship points for the top eight.

Sunnier weather is expected for this race, with sunny spells and temperatures of around 19 degrees Celsius.

However, there is still a 25 per cent threat of rain forecast, and wind speeds will be higher than on Friday, at around 10mph, which may catch drivers out heading into turn one.

After the sprint race, attention switches once more to the grand prix, with main race qualifying taking place at 4pm local time.

The threat of rain increases as the day goes on, and by this time there is a 40 per cent chance of precipitation falling, which could wreak havoc with teams' planning for Q1, Q2 and Q3.

Temperatures will be slightly higher at 22 degrees Celsius, while wind speeds remain moderate.

Sunday, July 27 - Race

Lights out for the main race at the Belgian GP is at 3pm local time.

Sunday will be the best day weather-wise, with a largely sunny day paving the way for 21 degree temperatures in the stunning location of Spa Francorchamps.

There is still a small threat of rain - currently sat at 11 per cent for the duration of the race - but overall it will be a much drier day than Friday and Saturday.

Wind speeds will be sat at 11mph, while humidity levels will be over 60 per cent, potentially making for a sticky race distance for drivers.

