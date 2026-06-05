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F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP

verstappen, bearman, haas, red bull — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 star calls team-mate an 'idiot' in heated exchange at Monaco GP

Things are getting heated over team radio in Monaco

Sam Cook
Digital Journalist
Sports Journalist who has been covering motorsport since 2023

Haas F1 star Oliver Bearman was left bemused by his team-mate's actions at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend, calling Esteban Ocon an 'idiot'.

Ocon has had problems with team-mates in the past, falling out with both Fernando Alonso and Pierre Gasly while at Alpine, with Gasly suggesting earlier this year that the relationship with his fellow countryman had still not recovered.

Ocon left Alpine and joined Haas for the 2025 season onwards, and he has enjoyed a more harmonious relationship with young Brit Bearman so far.

But during FP1 at the Monaco GP, Ocon appeared to be running very close to the back of his team-mate's car, and was frustrated by Bearman.

Ocon was told to ‘back up a bit’ by race engineer Laura Mueller, but the Frenchman argued he was being held up by Bearman, saying: "Yeah he doesn’t have to f*** up my laps twice as well, you know. On the fast [lap]."

Ocon then made a dive on Bearman into the final turn, getting ahead ready for the next flying lap.

But Bearman’s take on the incident was a bit more brutal, saying: "What an idiot man. That was so stupid from Esteban!"

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton gets bad Ferrari news, Mercedes exploit Monaco loophole

Will Ocon still be in F1 in 2027?

Ocon was axed by Alpine for poor performance before the 2024 season had even concluded, instead joining Haas, but he has since struggled.

Ocon finished behind Bearman in the drivers' championship last year, despite Bearman being in his rookie season, and he is once again behind the Brit in 2026.

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said that 'nobody was satisfied' with Ocon's performance in 2025, and it remains to be seen whether or not he will be given a contract extension with the team.

Ocon is due to be out of contract at the end of this year, and will need to prove his worth to the team in order to be handed an 11th season in F1.

F1 2026: Which driver contracts expire this year?

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