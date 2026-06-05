George Russell says relationship with 'bully' Max Verstappen has changed
George Russell says relationship with 'bully' Max Verstappen has changed
Is the Verstappen-Russell rivalry over?
Max Verstappen and George Russell have been at war on track for the past two seasons, but have we just entered a period of détente?
The pair famously came to blows last season at the Spanish Grand Prix, where the four-time champion crashed into Russell on purpose, a move that earned him a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points.
But the rivalry narrative was already well-established prior to then thanks to an exchange at the 2024 Qatar GP that spilled over into the subsequent race in Abu Dhabi.
In Qatar, Verstappen said he'd lost respect for Russell after he dobbed him in and received a penalty for driving too slowly on the racing line. The Brit, however, fought back in the media where he described his rival as a 'bully'.
He said at the time: "I've known Max for 12 years. I respected him all this time but now I have lost respect for him. We are all fighting on track and it's never personal. Now he's made it personal, and someone needs to stand up to a bully like this. So far, people are letting him get away with murder."
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton not Ferrari's guy, Sainz unveils Monaco secret
Old wounds healing?
In recent races, Verstappen and Russell haven't come to blows, with Red Bull struggling in the midfield and Mercedes way out in front.
While it's easy to imagine old rivalries reigniting if Verstappen returned to the front of the championship order, as far as Russell is concerned, their on track (and off track) feuds are an element of the past.
In a recent interview with The Times, Russell revealed that relations with Verstappen had improved and that he respects his rival.
“I honestly think he’s changed a little bit in the last year. I respect him a huge amount on track and I respect his competitiveness," Russell explained.
"He’s now doing these races in the GT category for the love of it, which I admire — and if I was a four-time world champion I’d probably be doing the same.”
ANALYSIS: Ferrari just chose their guy and it is not Lewis Hamilton
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
Max Verstappen F1 future hangs in the balance as three teams block 2027 rule changes
- Yesterday 18:55
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Monaco Grand Prix delayed after kitchen fire floods famous tunnel
F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
F1 News Today: Lewis Hamilton not Ferrari's guy as Verstappen future hangs in balance
Lewis Hamilton F1 team-mate feud ignites after Monaco Grand Prix controversy
Latest News
George Russell says relationship with 'bully' Max Verstappen has changed
- 24 minutes ago
Mercedes exploit F1 loophole to take the fight to Ferrari at Monaco Grand Prix
- 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix delayed after kitchen fire floods famous tunnel
- 1 hour ago
Charles Leclerc turned down last-ditch offers from F1 rivals to leave Ferrari
- 2 hours ago
F1 stars summoned by FIA stewards over bizarre rule breach at Monaco Grand Prix
- 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Monaco Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 3 hours ago
Most read
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Lewis Hamilton given F1 marching orders: 'It's time'
- 16 may
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june
Max Verstappen Nurburgring 24 Hours: Race results and final times
- 17 may
Lewis Hamilton Canadian Grand Prix pole position proved his F1 boss wrong
- 23 may