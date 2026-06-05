George Russell says relationship with 'bully' Max Verstappen has changed

Max Verstappen and George Russell have been at war on track for the past two seasons, but have we just entered a period of détente?

The pair famously came to blows last season at the Spanish Grand Prix, where the four-time champion crashed into Russell on purpose, a move that earned him a 10-second time penalty and three penalty points.

But the rivalry narrative was already well-established prior to then thanks to an exchange at the 2024 Qatar GP that spilled over into the subsequent race in Abu Dhabi.

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In Qatar, Verstappen said he'd lost respect for Russell after he dobbed him in and received a penalty for driving too slowly on the racing line. The Brit, however, fought back in the media where he described his rival as a 'bully'.

He said at the time: "I've known Max for 12 years. I respected him all this time but now I have lost respect for him. We are all fighting on track and it's never personal. Now he's made it personal, and someone needs to stand up to a bully like this. So far, people are letting him get away with murder."

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Old wounds healing?

In recent races, Verstappen and Russell haven't come to blows, with Red Bull struggling in the midfield and Mercedes way out in front.

While it's easy to imagine old rivalries reigniting if Verstappen returned to the front of the championship order, as far as Russell is concerned, their on track (and off track) feuds are an element of the past.

In a recent interview with The Times, Russell revealed that relations with Verstappen had improved and that he respects his rival.

“I honestly think he’s changed a little bit in the last year. I respect him a huge amount on track and I respect his competitiveness," Russell explained.

"He’s now doing these races in the GT category for the love of it, which I admire — and if I was a four-time world champion I’d probably be doing the same.”

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