Verstappen SLAMS 'two-faced' Mercedes star as F1 feud deepens

Max Verstappen has slammed Mercedes star George Russell for being ‘two-faced’ at the Qatar Grand Prix as their F1 feud deepens.

Russell has enjoyed an excellent run of form in recent races, consistently beating his team-mate Lewis Hamilton and emerging from the Las Vegas GP victorious.

F1 HEADLINES: Verstappen penalty verdict announced as Red Bull star ruled OUT of race

READ MORE: FIA announce punishment decision after Hamilton incident at Qatar Grand Prix

The Brit was one of the favourites to take pole position at the Qatar GP, but was pipped to the top spot by Verstappen.

However, Russell was left frustrated with the four-time world champion after he approached a slowly moving Verstappen at full-speed during Q3.

George Russell was victorious in Las Vegas

George Russell was not happy with Max Verstappen after qualifying in Qatar

Max Verstappen hits out at George Russell at Qatar GP

Verstappen was penalised for the incident after he broke the minimum lap time set by the race director, enforced to stop drivers bunching up during qualifying and jostling for position.

The Dutchman was demoted to P2 on the grid for Sunday's race, and Russell was awarded pole position.

However, Verstappen was left incensed with, not just the FIA’s decision, but also Russell’s alleged commitment to ensuring he received the penalty.

When asked by Viaplay whether he would be speaking to Russell after the incident, the Dutchman provided a brutal response and slammed his rival as being ‘two-faced’.

READ MORE: FIA announce Hamilton and Verstappen penalty verdict at Qatar Grand Prix

Max Verstappen blasts George Russell for being 'two-faced'

"I was obviously hugely keen to get back in front right from the first corner. That was also because of how it was handled on the other side. It didn't make sense, the other driver in the meeting at the stewards. I think I have a lot of respect for a lot of drivers, but after last night I did completely lose that with him. I just thought it was ridiculous how he tried to foist a penalty on me. And I was heavily p****d at him for that," Verstappen said.

"Not right now, but you know what? He always does it very nicely in front of the camera, but when you're sitting inside with him in person, he's just a different person.

“I can't stand that and then you might as well just f*** off. I don't want anything to do with it."

Despite the demotion, Verstappen won the Qatar GP and Russell finished P4 after receiving a penalty.

READ MORE: Mercedes make LATE Hamilton change in official FIA announcement at Qatar Grand Prix

Related