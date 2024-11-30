FIA announce Verstappen investigation in SHOCK Qatar Grand Prix qualifying twist
FIA announce Verstappen investigation in SHOCK Qatar Grand Prix qualifying twist
Max Verstappen has been summoned to see the stewards after qualifying, the FIA announced in an official statement.
The Dutchman managed to claim his first pole position since Austria during Qatar Grand Prix qualifying, beating the Mercedes of George Russell by less than a tenth of a second.
Verstappen has already claimed drivers' championship success in 2024, sealing his fourth consecutive title at the Las Vegas GP.
His performance during qualifying in Qatar, however, kept alive Red Bull's narrow hopes of claiming a third successive constructors' championship title. The reigning champions are sat 67 points behind leaders McLaren with two races to go.
Verstappen called to the stewards
However, an incident involving Verstappen and Russell that happened during Q3 has now caught the attention of the stewards, with the top two from qualifying being summoned to the stewards' room.
Verstappen allegedly broke the minimum lap time set by the race director at the beginning of the weekend, and is now being investigated for driving unnecessarily slowly.
The minimum lap time is in place to try and stop drivers bunching up during qualifying and jostling for position, with a nasty looking incident with Russell being caused by the alleged slow driving.
As Russell looked to get a run ahead of his hot lap, Verstappen appeared to block the Mercedes driver, prompting Russell to take evasive action, and voice his discontent at the four-time world champion over team radio.
In an official statement, the FIA confirmed that both drivers will be called to see the stewards, revealing that car number 1 [Verstappen] had 'allegedly breached Article 33.4 of the FIA Formula One sporting regulations'.
