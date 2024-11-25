Verstappen receives tribute from ARCH RIVAL as royal statement released

Tributes have poured in to congratulate Max Verstappen on his fourth world title, with a message from his arch rival, and a statement delivered by the Dutch royal family among the good wishes.

The Dutchman only had to beat Lando Norris in Las Vegas to claim the title, with a P5 finish above the Brit in P6 enough to seal the world championship crown once again.

Verstappen's title victory in Las Vegas marked his fourth consecutive title, which sees him join the ranks of F1 legends such as Sebastian Vettel and Alain Prost.

The 2024 season has been difficult for the Red Bull star, where he has to contend with their decline in performance as McLaren provided a strong championship challenge.

Max Verstappen celebrated his fourth world title at the Las Vegas

Lando Norris will have to wait until 2025 to challenge for his first world title

Verstappen receives congratulations from F1 stars and beyond

One of the first to lead the tributes to Verstappen’s fourth world title was his main championship rival, with Norris posting a picture of the pair from their karting days and writing: "Congrats on the 4th title in a row mate, awesome drive this year. Was fun fighting you for it. Feels like yesterday we took this pic in karting."

McLaren CEO Zak Brown also offered his well wishes to Verstappen on Instagram and wrote: "Congrats to @MaxVerstappen1 on clinching your fourth World Championship. An incredible achievement and a testament to your talent and dedication."

F1 legend and three-time world champion Jackie Stewart joined the congratulations and posted an adorable picture of a young Verstappen captioned: “Who wants to tell this young man that he’s going to be a 4x World Champion?”

From F1 royalty to actual royalty, Verstappen's achievements even reached the Dutch royal family who left their congratulations in an official statement to the star.

Felicitatie Koning Willem-Alexander en Koningin Máxima aan Max Verstappen na behalen #wereldtitel Formule1:https://t.co/yVOCziLWRc pic.twitter.com/h3GezRHxMc — Koninklijk Huis (@koninklijkhuis) November 24, 2024

Congratulations to @Max33Verstappen on winning his fourth Formula 1 World Drivers’ Championship title 👏#LasVegasGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/W5Pcjl6Es1 — Scuderia Ferrari HP (@ScuderiaFerrari) November 24, 2024

However, perhaps the most important message emerged in the comments section of his Instagram post, where his partner Kelly Piquet paid tribute to Verstappen’s incredible achievement.

“Witnessing these 4 Championships by your side has been the biggest gift and greatest honor ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Simply amazing 🦁❤️ YOUR hard work and dedication will keep paying off 🙏🏻 Love you!” she wrote.

