Max Verstappen and Sebastian Vettel

Verstappen teases Vettel offer as Red Bull replacement talks confirmed

Defending F1 world champion Max Verstappen has opened up on the prospect of Red Bull legend Sebastian Vettel making a return to the team.

The German won four consecutive drivers' titles during a dominant spell with the Milton Keynes-based outfit between 2010 and 2013, before going on to drive for Ferrari and Aston Martin.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton heading for Austrian GP shock as star claims team FAILING to protect him

He retired at the end of the 2022 campaign, but has been consistently linked with a return, with next season's debutants Audi previously rumoured to be interested in securing a deal.

But while he has distanced himself from the prospect of lining up on the grid once again, the 37-year-old has emerged as a candidate to replace Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko.

Vettel recently confirmed the pair had held preliminary talks and in response to the surprising admission, Verstappen has stated he would love to see him back in the Red Bull garage.

Speaking in Thursday’s FIA press conference ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen said: "It’s more than normal that someone that has achieved so much with Red Bull, has been brought up by Red Bull, in the sense that there’s always a spot available right?"

"Seb always kept a really good relationship with Helmut anyway, even when he left, so I didn’t know of course that they were talking, but I’m sure there’s always a space for Seb in any kind of form."

Helmut Marko has backed Sebastian Vettel to one day replace him at Red Bull

Would Vettel be keen on F1 return?

Vettel has been keeping himself busy since stepping out of the spotlight, with his popularity amongst fans arguably increasing in recent years due to his desire to tackle controversial topics.

He is a strong advocate for promoting sustainability within the sport, and has been eager to involve young people in helping to improve the environment.

The 53-time grand prix winner has also gained widespread praise for his determination to create opportunities for women to compete on the track, and has spoken about his hopes of one day seeing women participating in F1.

If a vacancy became available that offered Vettel the chance to make a change among the inner workings of F1, perhaps his passion to impact the sport positively could see him opt for a comeback to the Red Bull garage.

