Marko tips Vettel as PERFECT for Red Bull return

Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko has tipped Sebastian Vettel to make a return to the Red Bull Formula 1 team, naming him as an 'ideal successor' for his current role.

Marko is now 81 years of age, and has worked in his role at the Milton Keynes-based outfit since 2005, overseeing a plethora of young driving talent making their journey to the pinnacle of motorsport.

One of those drivers was Sebastian Vettel who, having been a member of the Red Bull junior team, was promoted into the Red Bull seat alongside Mark Webber in 2009, finishing second in the championship in his first season with the main Red Bull team.

Vettel then claimed four consecutive world championship titles between 2010-2013, becoming one of the most successful drivers in the history of F1, before ending his F1 career with moves to Ferrari and, finally, Aston Martin.

Now, Marko has said that a Vettel return to the Milton Keynes outfit could be in the making, touting him as a potential successor for his own role.

"I think he would be the ideal successor candidate," Marko told Sky Germany at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, when speaking about Vettel.

"It is clear that at some point you can no longer do it, not least because of your age. Because those travel efforts are no small thing.

Vettel's Saudi Arabia programme

German racing legend Vettel has been involved with multiple off-track projects since his retirement from F1 at the end of the 2022 season.

At this weekend's Saudi Arabian GP, Vettel hosted the Race4Women event at a track in Jeddah, an event designed to try and further develop grassroots karting in the country, teaching 20 young women the principles of racing, fitness and motorsport theory.

It is projects like this one led by Vettel that has made Marko believe he could be perfect for his role at Red Bull.

"Of course, it would be great if a guy like Sebastian could take over," Marko continued. "You have the side of the junior programme, he’s already working with girls here in the go-karts in Saudi Arabia.

"I don’t think he needs a year. That’s two races and then he has it under control, but this is a new approach and I think Sebastian has found himself now.

"He knows what he wants to do in the future and that is first and foremost motor racing. He may be a forest owner in Austria with his own hunting grounds, but you can combine all that."

F1 HEADLINES: FIA make LATE CHANGE to Saudi GP order as special clause revealed

Related