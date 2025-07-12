New footage of Lewis Hamilton incident at British GP sees F1 hand out bizarre 10s time penalty

New footage has been posted to social media on the official F1 account which sees seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton caught up in an awkward collision at the British Grand Prix.

The Ferrari star failed to earn his first podium in red with the Scuderia last time out, but it was a moment ahead of Hamilton's home race which caught the attention of many online.

Hamilton was pictured rushing to make it to the grid in time for the national anthem last weekend when comedian Jack Whitehall found himself thrust into the path of the oncoming F1 star.

The British duo collided before Hamilton appeared to tap Whitehall on the shoulder to excuse his awkward interaction, but the moment left Whitehall visibly embarrassed.

Hamilton rushed to make it to the anthem as to avoid a fine from the FIA, but F1 have now put their spin on the footage, releasing a video complete with mock penalty graphics.

In the updated video, F1 handed Whitehall a punishment of their own, declaring: "10-second time penalty for causing a collision."

Hamilton recovering from Silverstone setback

The 40-year-old's interaction on the grid may have left Whitehall red-faced, but Hamilton isn't likely to have given the moment a second thought.

Improving his performance with Ferrari is miles more important than any celebrity meeting presented to Hamilton across a race weekend and after a disappointing race last time out, the Brit will hopefully be resting ahead of the next round in Spa.

F1 returns in just over two weeks for the Belgian GP, which will kick off the second half of the season.

Despite failing to achieve a podium at Silverstone for the first time in 12 years, Hamilton showed signs of promise last weekend.

His team-mate Charles Leclerc admittedly endured what he described as probably the worst race of his career, meaning things can only go up for the driver duo next time out.

Though talk of Ferrari's woes may be rife, the Maranello-based outfit actually sit second in the constructors' standings heading into the 13th round.

With 222 points to their name as things stand, Ferrari will be looking to retain their title as best of the rest throughout the second half of the season, with a first podium and grand prix win in red on Hamilton's checklist.

