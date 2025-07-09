McLaren F1 protest verdict issued over British GP penalty
McLaren F1 protest verdict issued over British GP penalty
McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has issued a verdict over whether he or his papaya team would be questioning the penalty handed to him at last weekend's British Grand Prix.
The 24-year-old first stole the lead off Max Verstappen at the iconic Silverstone track on lap eight of Sunday's race, but after the safety car was deployed twice, the championship leader found himself in hot water with the stewards.
F1 HEADLINES: Russell’s Mercedes regrets revealed as team make driver lineup announcement
The first safety car came as a result of the horrendous weather conditions, but the second was triggered when Racing Bulls star Isack Hadjar rear-ended the Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli on the restart on lap 18.
On lap 21, the safety car lights went out and Piastri unexpectedly braked, dropping from 218 kph to 52 kph, causing Verstappen to take evasive action.
"Woah mate, ****, he just suddenly again slows down," Verstappen declared over team radio, thankfully reacting to Piastri's strange braking behaviour as it sent waves through the rest of the pack.
The McLaren driver was then slapped with a 10-second time penalty and two additional penalty points, ruining his chances of victory, and bringing out a rattled side to the star which has rarely been seen in his short career.
Piastri 'doesn't care' to fight back over FIA penalty
The Aussie racer adopted a sunken figure for the remainder of his grand prix duties, appearing to be livid in the cooldown room, on the podium, and during the post-race press conference.
When joined by home hero Lando Norris and first-time podium sitter Nico Hulkenberg, Piastri was asked in the FIA media event whether he would be seeking further clarification over his penalty, essentially protesting it.
"I don't know. I don't think it's worth doing at the moment. I'm not sure it's going to be very constructive in all honesty. I don't know. But I don't really care at the moment." Discussing how long it would take him to get over the disappointment of Sunday's race, Piastri responded: "I don't know. It obviously hurts at the moment. It's a different hurt though because I know I deserved a lot more than what I got today. I felt like I drove a really strong race.
"Ultimately, when you don't get the result you think you deserve, it hurts, especially when it's not in your control," he concluded.
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren F1 protest verdict issued over British GP penalty
- 20 minutes ago
F1 News Today: Russell’s Mercedes regrets revealed as team make driver lineup announcement
- 1 hour ago
British GP record confirmed after stunning Silverstone showing
- Yesterday 22:52
Max Verstappen tips former Red Bull star Sergio Perez for stunning driver transfer
- Yesterday 21:54
George Russell regrets 'wrong' Mercedes decisions as contract announcement looms
- Yesterday 20:57
Valtteri Bottas given new racing opportunity in official driver lineup announcement
- Yesterday 19:59
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
- 30 june
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 7 july