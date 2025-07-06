Second Red Bull star OUT of British GP after huge Mercedes collision
Red Bull junior F1 driver Isack Hadjar crashed out at the British Grand Prix, bringing out a third full safety car in the opening half of the race.
Racing Bulls star Hadjar crashed into the back of Mercedes star and fellow rookie driver Kimi Antonelli in the rain, admitting that he could not see the teenager in front of him.
Antonelli was able to carry on in the race, but the collision saw Hadjar spin off into the barriers, and both of his right two tyres were detached from his car, with Hadjar confirming via team radio that he was okay after the incident.
It meant that Racing Bulls no longer had a challenger in the British GP, with Liam Lawson having crashed out of the race on lap one.
Having raced a few laps, Antonelli was then told by Mercedes to retire the car, with too much damage having been inflicted to the rear of his W16.
Silverstone conditions create epic
Less than half of the way through the race, five drivers had already retired from the British GP.
Chaotic conditions had seen Lawson and Franco Colapinto have to retire on the first lap, while Gabriel Bortoleto spun out on the third lap of the race.
Safety car periods - both virtual and full - were a feature of the early stages of the race, and the safety car caused by Hadjar's incident lead to more drama at the front.
Oscar Piastri was handed a 10-second time penalty for an infringement just as the safety car was coming into the pits, giving his championship rival and team-mate Lando Norris a huge boost.
The restart also saw Max Verstappen have a huge spin, and he plummeted from second all the way down to 10th.
