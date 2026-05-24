Silverstone issue British Grand Prix ticket warning to F1 fans

Silverstone have issued a warning to F1 fans hoping to buy tickets for the 2026 British Grand Prix.

The Northamptonshire track is one of the most loved circuits in motorsport, and regularly plays host to enormous crowds when the F1 roadshow rocks up each July.

We are now only around six weeks away from the 2026 showpiece, which is due to take place on Sunday July 5. And fans should act fast if they want to be there in person.

Article continues under video

Silverstone posted on its social media channels at noon today (Sunday May 24) to let fans know that there are now less than 1000 tickets remaining for the Sunday, when the British Grand Prix will take place.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA investigate Hamilton, F1 star fumes 'It's completely s***'

How much are British Grand Prix tickets?

F1 is a huge deal now and ticket prices very much now reflect that fact. General Admission prices for the Sunday start at £379, while Grandstand tickets start at £539.

Record crowds at British Grand Prix

A record crowd is once again expected for this year's race, hot on the heels of a new mark being set in 2025 when an astonishing 500,000 fans attended across the weekend. The previous record was 480,000 in 2023.

The weekend, partly thanks to the amazing rise in the popularity of F1 in recent years, has become a huge festival of motorsport. Patriotic British fans come in their thousands to support local heroes including Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris.

Hamilton of course holds the record for wins in the race by any driver with a total of nine across his glittering career.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Canadian GP times and grid positions

Related