Max Verstappen just left the door open for biggest transfer in F1 history

Max Verstappen has opened the door once again to a possible exit from his Red Bull F1 team.

The four-time world champion still appears likely to remain with the organisation for the foreseeable future, but has long since stopped making the decision to definitively rule out a move elsewhere.

He told De Telegraaf this week that he intends to remain in F1, after some early season grumblings and veiled threats to quit the sport over the 2026 regulation changes, especially around the new battery management systems.

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He did prevaricate slightly when asked if he was sure he'd remain with Red Bull though, admitting that while he'd like to remain with Red Bull for the rest of his career, he doesn't have to close off all of his options immediately.

The phrase being picked up on by some careful readers was 'whether it’s here or somewhere else, there’s much more involved than just the Formula 1 contract'.

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Verstappen confirms plans to remain in F1

On remaining in the sport for the 2027 season, he said: “Yes, certainly. Unless very crazy things happen, but I’m not assuming that. I hope everyone keeps their word. But I can confirm that I am staying in Formula 1.

"The ratio between the combustion engine and the electric motor will then be approximately 60-40, depending a bit on the circuit. It is not quite top-notch yet, but it is a step in the right direction. And certainly an improvement compared to the current situation."

Pressed by Erik van Haren on whether that meant specifically with Red Bull, he replied: “I’m in no rush, you know. Ideally, I’d like to stay associated with Red Bull for the rest of my life; I’ve always said that.

"But making that decision doesn’t have to happen today or tomorrow. Whether it’s here or somewhere else, there’s much more involved than just the Formula 1 contract.

"I’m talking about all the other projects as well. I’m in talks with Red Bull about those too. I’m very relaxed about it myself. We shouldn’t make it too dramatic. Even if it all comes to nothing, that’s fine with me. That’s my attitude towards life.”

Could Verstappen leave Red Bull soon?

Verstappen has a contract with Red Bull which currently runs through to 2028, but reportedly that deal also includes an exit clause - which major athlete contracts do not, after all?

The clause reportedly would allow Verstappen to test the open market this year should he be outside the top two in the championship standings when the summer break arrives. Right now that scenario is very much in place with the 28-year-old Dutchman languishing in seventh position.

Would Verstappen leaving Red Bull be F1's biggest ever move?

It would certainly be the most discussed, just by virtue of the size of the sport's fanbase in 2026 and the amount of extra column inches that the internet provides publications to write about it.

The likely financial ramifications would also be enormous - Verstappen already earns a reported $70m annually with Red Bull and would likely command a much bigger deal elsewhere.

Let's not forget, though, that this is a sport which has seen a driver win a world championship by colliding with his team-mate, having announced that he would be leaving the team at the end of the season.

Three years later, a reigning world champion didn't just sign with another team, but a team in an entirely different series - so frustrated with his own team and their plan to pair him with a driver he had a poor relationship with that he left for IndyCar.

That's before even going into Michael Schumacher ditching Benetton for Ferrari after back-to-back titles, or Lewis Hamilton ditching McLaren - whose young driver programme he'd entered at just 13 - for Mercedes in 2013.

So...possibly but possibly not. But let's be honest, the most single fastest driver in the sport moving to another team is never a minor news story.

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