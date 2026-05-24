Oscar Piastri breaks his silence over Red Bull F1 transfer rumours

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri has finally broken his silence about those rumours linking him with a blockbusting transfer to Red Bull.

The 25-year-old Australian is seen by many as the ideal replacement for four-time world champion Max Verstappen, should the Dutchman look to test the open market this summer.

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Former Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has said in the past that he regretted not signing Piastri several years ago, and those comments resurfacing have only served to fuel the rumours.

Verstappen has an exit clause in his current Red Bull deal (which runs through 2028) which reportedly kicks in should he be outside the top two in the Drivers' standings at the summer break. That appears highly likely right now, he is currently 60 points behind second-placed George Russell and down in seventh position.

A move for Verstappen would be the biggest domino to fall in what could be the wildest F1 'silly season' to date as drivers look to grab the best seats for 2027 and beyond. And with the mighty Dutchman being linked with McLaren, you can probably figure out the rest.

Piastri responds to Red Bull rumours

Piastri was finally asked about the Red Bull rumours by Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.

"I'm happy with where I am. It's obviously flattering to have those kind of comments but very happy with where I am and yeah I've got a very good relationship with me and McLaren so why change?"

Red Bull vs McLaren off the track is spicy right now

The Piastri rumours are just part of the spicy ongoing Red Bull vs McLaren off the track, with the impending move of Verstappen's race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase also creating a fascinating subplot.

Lambiase to McLaren is creating a ton of F1 headlines.

Lambiase will join the papaya team no later than 2028 to become their Chief Racing Officer, or at least that is what the initial statements told us.

Red Bull chief Laurent Mekies has courted controversy though by claiming that Lambiase is leaving Red Bull to become team principal at McLaren. Highly awkward and incendiary with current chief Andrea Stella is still very much in the role.

QUALIFYING RESULTS: Canadian GP times and grid positions

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