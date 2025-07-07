McLaren woes deepen as British F1 star slapped with MAXIMUM punishment
McLaren woes deepen as British F1 star slapped with MAXIMUM punishment
McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri was slammed with two additional penalty points at the British Grand Prix, whilst British star Ollie Bearman was given the maximum available after an incident in FP3 last weekend.
The Australian driver was in control of the race at Silverstone, before he was given a 10-second time penalty for erratically braking on the safety car restart.
F1 HEADLINES: Lando Norris at risk of FIA punishment as McLaren star FUMES over British GP decision
Piastri's safety car infringement also meant that a further two penalty points were added to his FIA super licence, taking his total up to six.
On Saturday at Silverstone, British star Bearman was also involved in a costly incident during FP3 where he crashed into the barriers in the pitlane.
Bearman was punished for failing to comply with a red flag and alongside his 10-place grid drop was also given the maximum amount of penalty points a driver can receive - four.
Here's how the penalty points table looks for 2025 after the latest incidents at the British GP last weekend.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
|Driver
|Team
|Penalty Points
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|9
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|8
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|6
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|6
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|4
|Jack Doohan
|Alpine
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|3
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|3
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|2
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|2
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|2
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|1
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|0
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|0
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|0
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|0
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|0
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|0
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|0
Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Nine points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|October 27, 2024
|Mexico City Grand Prix
|Forcing Lando Norris off track
|2
|October 27, 2025
|November 1, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint
|Being under the minimum VSC delta time
|1
|November 1, 2025
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying
|1
|December 1, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri
|2
|December 8, 2025
|June 1, 2025
|Spanish Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with George Russell
|3
|June 1, 2026
Yuki Tsunoda - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 15, 2025
|Canadian Grand Prix
|Overtaking under a red flag
|2
|June 15, 2026
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|June 29, 2026
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton - Zero points
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Mercedes
George Russell - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car
|1
|December 1, 2025
Kimi Antonelli - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Max Verstappen
|2
|June 29, 2026
Alpine
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
Franco Colapinto - One point
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|June 29, 2025
|Austrian Grand Prix
|Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track
|1
|June 29, 2026
Jack Doohan - Four points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|March 22, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix Sprint
|Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto
|2
|March 22, 2026
|March 23, 2025
|Chinese Grand Prix
|Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track
|2
|March 23, 2026
McLaren
Lando Norris - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Failing to slow for double yellow flags
|3
|December 1, 2025
Oscar Piastri - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Liam Lawson
|2
|November 2, 2025
|December 8, 2024
|Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto
|2
|December 8, 2025
|July 6, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Braking erratically under the safety car
|2
|July 6, 2026
Aston Martin
Fernando Alonso - Zero points
Lance Stroll - Three points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Alex Albon
|2
|December 1, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc
|1
|May 23, 2026
Haas
Esteban Ocon - No points
Ollie Bearman - Eight points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|November 2, 2024
|Brazilian Grand Prix
|Colliding with Franco Colapinto
|2
|November 2, 2025
|May 23, 2025
|Monaco Grand Prix
|Overtaking under red flag conditions
|2
|May 23, 2026
|July 5, 2025
|British Grand Prix
|Failing to comply with a red flag
|4
|July 5, 2026
Racing Bulls
Liam Lawson - Six points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas
|2
|December 1, 2025
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Lance Stroll
|1
|April 13, 2026
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg
|2
|April 13, 2026
|May 3, 2025
|Miami Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso
|1
|May 3, 2026
Isack Hadjar - Zero points
Williams
Carlos Sainz - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|April 13, 2025
|Bahrain Grand Prix
|Forcing another driver off track
|2
|April 13, 2026
Alex Albon - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|December 1, 2024
|Qatar Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen
|2
|December 1, 2025
Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg - Two points
|Date
|Event
|Reason for Penalty
|Points Incurred
|Expiration Date
|September 1, 2024
|Italian Grand Prix
|Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda
|2
|September 1, 2025
Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points
READ MORE: Lewis Hamilton in heartwarming moment with pregnant Sky F1 presenter at Silverstone
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
A-list celeb left red-faced after embarrassing Lewis Hamilton incident at Silverstone
- 46 minutes ago
McLaren woes deepen as British F1 star slapped with MAXIMUM punishment
- 1 hour ago
F1 2025 Standings: Lewis Hamilton gets Ferrari boost as team promoted THREE places after Silverstone heroics
- 2 hours ago
F1 Penalty Points 2025: Race ban looms as stars under pressure after British GP
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Lando Norris at risk of FIA punishment as McLaren star FUMES over British GP decision
- Today 16:02
Nico Hulkenberg to give F1 trophy to his daughter for one key reason
- Today 13:59
Most read
FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 29 june
F1 News Today: Austrian Grand Prix race result confirmed as FIA issue Lando Norris disqualification verdict
- 1 july
Lewis Hamilton disqualification proves McLaren are real deal at Austrian Grand Prix
- 1 july
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton punishment verdict at Austrian Grand Prix
- 27 june
Max Verstappen Silverstone fate sealed as Red Bull star given Austrian GP penalty points
- 30 june
F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
- 19 june