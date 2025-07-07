close global

Oscar Piastri, Lando Norris, McLaren, British GP, Britain, 2025

McLaren woes deepen as British F1 star slapped with MAXIMUM punishment

McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri was slammed with two additional penalty points at the British Grand Prix, whilst British star Ollie Bearman was given the maximum available after an incident in FP3 last weekend.

The Australian driver was in control of the race at Silverstone, before he was given a 10-second time penalty for erratically braking on the safety car restart.

Piastri's safety car infringement also meant that a further two penalty points were added to his FIA super licence, taking his total up to six.

On Saturday at Silverstone, British star Bearman was also involved in a costly incident during FP3 where he crashed into the barriers in the pitlane.

Bearman was punished for failing to comply with a red flag and alongside his 10-place grid drop was also given the maximum amount of penalty points a driver can receive - four.

Here's how the penalty points table looks for 2025 after the latest incidents at the British GP last weekend.

Ollie Bearman is now on the brink of an F1 race ban

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Driver Team Penalty Points
Max Verstappen Red Bull 9
Ollie Bearman Haas 8
Oscar Piastri McLaren 6
Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 6
Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 4
Jack Doohan Alpine 4
Lando Norris McLaren 3
Lance Stroll Aston Martin 3
Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 2
Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 2
Carlos Sainz Williams 2
Alex Albon Williams 2
Franco Colapinto Alpine 1
George Russell Mercedes 1
Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 0
Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0
Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0
Pierre Gasly Alpine 0
Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 0
Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 0
Esteban Ocon Haas 0

Every F1 driver's penalty points and when they expire

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Nine points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
October 27, 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix Forcing Lando Norris off track 2 October 27, 2025
November 1, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Sprint Being under the minimum VSC delta time 1 November 1, 2025
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Driving unnecessarily slowly on a cooldown lap during qualifying 1 December 1, 2025
December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Oscar Piastri 2 December 8, 2025
June 1, 2025 Spanish Grand Prix Causing a collision with George Russell 3 June 1, 2026

Yuki Tsunoda - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 15, 2025 Canadian Grand Prix Overtaking under a red flag 2 June 15, 2026
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 June 29, 2026

Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton - Zero points

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Mercedes

George Russell - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to maintain a 10 car-length distance behind the Safety Car 1 December 1, 2025

Kimi Antonelli - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Max Verstappen 2 June 29, 2026

Alpine

Pierre Gasly - Zero points

Franco Colapinto - One point

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
June 29, 2025 Austrian Grand Prix Forcing Oscar Piastri off the track 1 June 29, 2026

Jack Doohan - Four points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
March 22, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Sprint Causing a collision with Gabriel Bortoleto 2 March 22, 2026
March 23, 2025 Chinese Grand Prix Forcing Isack Hadjar off the track 2 March 23, 2026

McLaren

Lando Norris - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Failing to slow for double yellow flags 3 December 1, 2025

Oscar Piastri - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Liam Lawson 2 November 2, 2025
December 8, 2024 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Causing a collision with Franco Colapinto 2 December 8, 2025
July 6, 2025 British Grand Prix Braking erratically under the safety car 2 July 6, 2026

Aston Martin

Fernando Alonso - Zero points

Lance Stroll - Three points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Alex Albon 2 December 1, 2025
May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Causing a collision with Charles Leclerc 1 May 23, 2026

Haas

Esteban Ocon - No points

Ollie Bearman - Eight points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
November 2, 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix Colliding with Franco Colapinto 2 November 2, 2025
May 23, 2025 Monaco Grand Prix Overtaking under red flag conditions 2 May 23, 2026
July 5, 2025 British Grand Prix Failing to comply with a red flag 4 July 5, 2026

Racing Bulls

Liam Lawson - Six points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Valtteri Bottas 2 December 1, 2025
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Lance Stroll 1 April 13, 2026
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Causing a collision with Nico Hulkenberg 2 April 13, 2026
May 3, 2025 Miami Grand Prix Causing a collision with Fernando Alonso 1 May 3, 2026

Isack Hadjar - Zero points

Williams

Carlos Sainz - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
April 13, 2025 Bahrain Grand Prix Forcing another driver off track 2 April 13, 2026

Alex Albon - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
December 1, 2024 Qatar Grand Prix Causing a collision with Kevin Magnussen 2 December 1, 2025

Sauber

Nico Hulkenberg - Two points

Date Event Reason for Penalty Points Incurred Expiration Date
September 1, 2024 Italian Grand Prix Causing a collision with Yuki Tsunoda 2 September 1, 2025

Gabriel Bortoleto - Zero points

