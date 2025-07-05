British F1 star CRASHES on way into the pits at Silverstone

close global

Oliver Bearman for Haas at Silverstone in 2024

Oliver Bearman for Haas at Silverstone in 2024

British F1 star Ollie Bearman destroyed his front wing during FP3 at Silverstone, when coming into the pits.

The Haas driver was making his way back into the pits after a late red flag had called a halt to the session, following a crash for Sauber's Gabriel Bortoleto, and Bearman then took a trip into the wall at low speed.

Both rookie drivers were okay after their respective incidents, but Bearman's has led to him being noted by FIA race stewards due to the fact it was under red flag conditions.

Bearman came in hot to the pit entrance, before sliding and crashing into the barriers, in an incident that saw the front end of his car being ripped off the chassis.

It was an embarrassing incident for the 20-year-old, who is racing his first F1 race weekend at his home circuit, and hoping to impress his home crowd.

A number of British stars are taking to Silverstone this weekend

Bearman under investigation

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft said at the end of FP3 that Bearman will likely face a penalty for the incident due to the fact it was during red flag conditions, while Anthony Davidson said that he expects the stewards 'to come down pretty hard' on the rookie.

FP3 was a pretty eventful session, with a delay to the start caused by marbles being present at the circuit after a bumper-packed schedule of racing, and a red flag being called after a piece of body work fell off Bearman's Haas.

The Brit will be hoping that his team can get his car fixed up in time for qualifying later on Saturday, and he will also be hoping that he won't be penalised too harshly by race stewards, after being noted for an alleged infringement.

