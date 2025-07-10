close global

Frederic Vasseur and Christian Horner in Las Vegas

F1 News Today: Horner SACKING leads to second team principal change as Vasseur future update issued

F1 News Today: Horner SACKING leads to second team principal change as Vasseur future update issued

Frederic Vasseur and Christian Horner in Las Vegas

The new team principal of Racing Bulls has been announced, after Laurent Mekies made the step up to replace Christian Horner at Red Bull.

Ferrari chief issues update on Vasseur future

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has issued an update on Fred Vasseur's future as team principal of the iconic F1 team

Christian Horner ‘breaks down’ in ‘EMOTIONAL’ Red Bull farewell

Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner 'broke down' during an 'emotional' farewell speech to the team.

Max Verstappen delivers telling response to Christian Horner sacking in 26-word statement

Max Verstappen has issued a heartfelt thank you to his outgoing Red Bull boss Christian Horner on social media, using just 26 words.

Verstappen 'words' at heart of Christian Horner exit claims F1 paddock insider

F1 legend Martin Brundle has suggested that the discontent from Max Verstappen's side of the Red Bull garage has played a key role in Christian Horner's exit from the team.

F1 Standings

