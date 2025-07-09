Ferrari chief issues update on Vasseur future

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna has issued an update on Fred Vasseur's future as team principal of the iconic F1 team.

After finishing within 14 points of constructors' champions McLaren in 2024, expectations were high that Ferrari would be able to claim their first title of any kind since 2008 in 2025, especially with the signing of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

However, 12 races into the season and the team are 238 points behind McLaren, without a shot at either championship in sight.

While they are still in second in the constructors' championship, there is a real feeling that they have gone backwards based off their 2024 performance, with Charles Leclerc and Hamilton sat down in fifth and sixth in the drivers' standings respectively.

On top of this Hamilton - who Vasseur opted to sign in order to replace an in-form Carlos Sainz - has not yet managed to score a grand prix podium with the team, and a number of disappointing performances have blighted his first six months at the Scuderia.

All of this has led to rumours that Ferrari may be looking to make a decision on Vasseur's future before the summer break, with the Frenchman currently due to be out of contract at the end of this season.

Fred Vasseur has been Ferrari team principal since 2023

Speaking with Sky Italia, Vigna provided an update on Vasseur's future, hinting that a decision is yet to be made.

"Vasseur's future? He's the team principal, it's July and we're discussing it," he said.

"Teams grow with difficulties. The union is strength and in Ferrari this exists and is what I breathe here."

Will Vasseur be axed?

Vigna also revealed in the interview that he and Vasseur had lunch together at the British Grand Prix, prompting rumours that it was the pair of them discussing Vasseur's future.

However, the Ferrari team principal revealed that it was just lunch, telling media after the race: "I have nothing to add about the discussion with Mr. Vigna."

Ferrari's British GP weekend was one to forget. While Hamilton matched his best ever result for the team in fourth, a number of mistakes late on cost him the chance at fighting for a podium, and he bemoaned his SF-25's capabilities in the wet as Nico Hulkenberg beat him to third spot.

Meanwhile, Leclerc finished all the way down in 14th, after a number of strategy errors were made by the team to leave him scrapping in the midfield during the chaotic conditions.

