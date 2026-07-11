Audi F1 boss exposes FIA rules loophole and uses Mercedes example

Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto has hinted that Mercedes had potential to dupe the system when it came to the FIA's additional development and upgrade opportunities (ADUO) scheme.

ADUO was brought in at the start of the season amid the 2026 regulation changes, with it being designed to try and help struggling power unit manufacturers.

The FIA said that power units would be analysed after races six, 12 and 18 of the 2026 season, and that any manufacturer who were over two per cent behind the dominant power unit would be allowed to bring extra upgrades, done on a sliding scale depending on how far behind each manufacturer is.

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But after race six, it was revealed that Red Bull-Ford had created the fastest power unit, despite the fact that the two teams that use those power units - Red Bull and Racing Bulls - were sat down in fourth and sixth in the constructors' championship respectively.

Only the internal combustion engines (ICE) on the power units were tested, and the FIA told GPFans that the way in which they made their findings is being reviewed.

The first ADUO ruling stands, however, meaning that the power unit manufacturer who have won seven of the first nine grands prix of the season - Mercedes, are allowed to bring an upgrade to their power unit.

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Binotto not happy with ADUO ruling

Now, Audi boss Binotto has suggested that the ADUO rules need to be tweaked slightly, to avoid any teams dumbing down their ICE on purpose in order to get the ADUO upgrades.

"In my opinion, the limit has been that it has exclusively measured performance on the track," Binotto told Motorsport.com. "A car with an overall advantage can afford not to fully exploit the potential of its power unit.

Mattia Binotto has questioned the FIA ADUO system

"It's possible, for example, that Mercedes had an engine with superior potential, but had no need to push it to the limit because it already had an advantage thanks to the car. If that were the case, it could have also gained additional development margin.

"That's why I think the regulation needs to be rethought in this regard. This wasn't the original intent of the ADUO: the goal was to help those who were actually falling behind, not to create situations in which the true potential of a power unit might be difficult to assess."

Later, Binotto clarified: "On the results, I'm not questioning the work done by the FIA. They have all the tools and data necessary to make their assessments, despite the limitations that any measurement system inevitably entails. However, I believe it's important to remember the original objective of the ADUO. When it was first discussed, the concept was that of a sort of safety net."

When contacted by GPFans, Mercedes revealed they 'agreed with Binotto’s central point that ADUO should be a safety net for manufacturers in trouble and not a system to be exploited for tactical advantage.'

Who is benefitting from ADUO?

In short, everyone other than Red Bull. Mercedes have received one homologation for being between two and four per cent behind Red Bull, while the other three power unit manufacturers get two homologations, including Audi, for being more than four per cent behind Red Bull.

However, whereas Ferrari are unlikely to get any more help following the next ADUO judgment after race 12, Aston Martin and Audi probably will, with those two power unit manufacturers still lagging behind the rest of their rivals.

This was the FIA's analysis after race six (the Monaco GP):

FIA ADUO Analysis Engine Teams Upgrades Red Bull Powertrains Red Bull, Racing Bulls Benchmark Mercedes McLaren, Williams, Mercedes, Alpine One Upgrade Ferrari Haas, Cadillac, Ferrari Two Upgrades Audi Audi Two Upgrades Honda Aston Martin Two Upgrades

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Written by Sam Cook - Digital Journalist Sam Cook is a talented young sports journalist and social media professional who now specialises in Formula 1, having previously worked as a football journalist and a local news reporter for a variety of different brands. View full biography

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