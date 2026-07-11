Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur discussed a potential Lewis Hamilton contract extension ahead of the British Grand Prix last weekend.

Hamilton was initially only contracted at Ferrari for 2025 and 2026 having replaced Carlos Sainz, but the deal had the option of another year which now seems to be confirmed. Hamilton said at the Canadian Grand Prix that he will '100 per cent' be at the team for the 2027 season.

But beyond that year looks difficult to predict. Hamilton is the most successful driver in the history of the sport, but will turn 43 before the start of the 2028 season, and Ferrari may just want to get Ollie Bearman through the door before he gets a move to a different big team.

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Hamilton's future even for 2027 looked uncertain after last year's performance struggles, when he finished 86 points behind team-mate Charles Leclerc in the standings, and without a single grand prix podium.

However, he has really proved his worth in 2026, claiming a grand prix win already this year and four further podiums, propelling him up to third in the drivers' championship, 39 points ahead of Leclerc.

That has led to questions aimed at Vasseur about what the long-term future looks like for the Hamilton-Ferrari partnership, with the Brit clearly building something with the Maranello-based outfit as they look to win a championship title of any kind for the first time since 2008.

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Will Hamilton's Ferrari contract be extended?

Vasseur was asked about a potential contract extension for Hamilton ahead of the British Grand Prix weekend, where Hamilton finished third in the main race and closed the gap to Kimi Antonelli in the drivers' championship to just 32 points.

"Who spoke about the extension?," Vasseur asked. "Ok, I will discuss with him for the extension, with everybody. He is still under contract with us and it’s not time to discuss about an extension."

The seven-time world champion is now 41 years of age, but has hinted that he wants to continue on in the sport until he gets that illusive eighth world championship.

Ferrari remain behind Mercedes in the F1 pecking order for now, but are certainly closing the gap, and Hamilton and Leclerc could find themselves in a championship battle in the coming years.

Vasseur clearly wants Hamilton to focus on the job at hand this season, however, with the Brit holding an outside chance of claiming a first world title since 2020.

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