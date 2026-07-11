Max Verstappen to Ferrari and what everybody is missing about F1 mega deal
Max Verstappen to Ferrari and what everybody is missing about F1 mega deal
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The biggest story in F1 this year is Max Verstappen and if he will end up at Mercedes, McLaren or even stay at Red Bull. But there is another bigger move.
Naturally the focus is on what is in front of us, where Verstappen will be in 2027. That really does leave him with the three above options as far as F1 is concerned.
However, the bigger play is 2028 and this is where the four-time world champion should be drawing his attention.
The reason for this is Verstappen's options for 2027 are not in his favour.
F1 Silly Season 2026: Verstappen, Mercedes and every driver move
The Mercedes, McLaren and Red Bull problem
Mercedes is probably his best F1 move but it also looks unlikely with all the signals coming out of Toto Wolff's team being they will stick with Kimi Antonelli and George Russell for next season.
In terms of external moves that realistically leaves McLaren. But, their team boss Zak Brown is also downplaying any Verstappen moves.
The additional concern for McLaren is does Verstappen even fit the culture of the team, who seem more concerned about protecting their image than allowing a maverick like Verstappen to lead their external portrayal.
Of perhaps greater concern is how good McLaren are... or not. They are only slightly ahead of Red Bull but are not challenging for grand prix wins, and therefore championships. From Verstappen's perspective that's basically a sideways step from Red Bull.
Speaking of Red Bull, there does appear to be tension between Verstappen and the team and unless they give him a winning car soon (and that's looking less and less likely) a messy divorce seems to be the most probable outcome.
Should Ferrari sign Max Verstappen?
One extremely quiet link has been Verstappen to Ferrari, which makes sense considering Hamilton is having an excellent second season, while Charles Leclerc has only just signed a new long term deal until beyond 2030. Ferrari are not changing drivers in 2027.
But what about 2028? Hamilton would be 43 for this season and while he still looks quick now, who knows when age begins to catch up with the seven-time world champion. We can't say it will happen for sure but you certainly can't rule it out.
If Hamilton has a poor 2027, then Ferrari can't help but look elsewhere to see what options they have for 2028. Then an available Verstappen sticks out like a Ferrari red sore thumb.
Verstappen at this point could not be faulted for being on a year-long sabbatical, racing in other series he clearly enjoys.
Why waste another year trundling around the midfield for Red Bull fighting for the odd podium when you can race at Le Mans or the Nurburgring in a style of racing he clearly enjoys?
Why Verstappen and Ferrari has to happen now
This of course all rests on if Hamilton hasn't wilted by 43, or Leclerc has finally had enough at Ferrari, but it may also be the best chance Verstappen gets to join Ferrari while they have a winning car.
This isn't the 2000s anymore where a Ferrari move meant a default title shot. The Italian team haven't got it right for a driver since 2007, and so winning Ferrari cars are not the guarantees they once were.
The stars may never align as better for Verstappen and Ferrari than in 2028, and that is why Verstappen has to seriously consider a massive Maranello move.
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