Lewis Hamilton hits back at 'rubbish' concerns over getting too old for F1 with cheeky Kimi Antonelli reference

Think Hamilton's too old for F1? He certainly doesn't

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton has set the record straight for those who worry he is too old to still be competing in the pinnacle of motorsport.

The 106-time grand prix winner silenced critics last month by bringing an end to his 686-day grand prix win drought by taking the chequered flag at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix, almost 20 seconds ahead of George Russell.

At his home race in Silverstone last weekend, the 41-year-old finished FP1 at the top of the timesheets before also going on to claim the sprint race pole position having gone fastest in qualifying.

Article continues under video

In both of these sessions, the Ferrari star beat 19-year-old championship leader Kimi Antonelli, and even though the Italian teenager got an impressive start off the line in Saturday's sprint, it was Hamilton who held onto the lead after lights out.

Sadly for the home hero, Antonelli went on to win the sprint race with Hamilton having to settle for second, but the Brit maintains he still has what it takes to compete to the best of his ability.

F1 HEADLINES: FIA boss issues Horner statement as Newey returns to Red Bull

Hamilton sets the record straight over F1 reaction time

In a video which appeared to be filmed at the British GP and was posted to social media in the aftermath of the race weekend, Hamilton addressed what he certainly feels is a misunderstanding that the reflexes of an F1 driver get worse as they age.

Reaction time is one of the most important strengths for an F1 driver to have at any age and you can even see the stars of the sport working on reaction training right up until lights out by catching tennis balls on the grid prior to a race.

In the clip, Hamilton could be heard rubbishing the belief that his reaction time would naturally be worse now that he's older, using Antonelli to illustrate the point.

In a cheeky dig at the Mercedes star, Hamilton could be heard telling the crowd: "The whole thing about your reactions get slower is complete rubbish.

"I had a faster reaction than Kimi yesterday and he's 19."

Hamilton's defiant statement prompted cheers of support from the crowd and a round of applause.

Who is the oldest driver on the F1 2026 grid?

What further proves Hamilton's point is that he isn't even the oldest driver on the grid this season.

Two-time champion Fernando Alonso is 44 years old and still races for Aston Martin.

However, the Spaniard's contract is set to expire at the end of this season, and should he choose to retire from the sport for good later this year, that would make Hamilton the oldest driver in the F1 championship.

READ MORE: Hamilton F1 title boost as Ferrari unleash ANOTHER huge upgrade package

Related