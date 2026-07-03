F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton dominates at British Grand Prix as Ferrari beat Mercedes
F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton dominates at British Grand Prix as Ferrari beat Mercedes
All the times from F1 British Grand Prix practice at SilverstoneMake us your Google favorite
Lewis Hamilton threw down the gauntlet to his F1 rivals on Friday lunchtime at Silverstone, setting the fastest time of free practice by more than two tenths of a second over championship leader Kimi Antonelli.
The seven-time world champion was more than half a second clear of any other driver – with team-mate Charles Leclerc third on the timing sheets at nearly sixth tenths of a second back – and more than a second up on reigning champion Lando Norris.
The session was the only practice running that teams will get this weekend, with sprint qualifying hot on its heels later on Friday in place of FP2 and the sprint race replacing FP3.
Oscar Piastri sparked the only minor on-track excitement during the session when he spun off in Becketts, but kept his white and green McLaren out of the barriers to prevent any damage worse then a wrecked set of tyres.
READ MORE: Hamilton and Ferrari enter 'decisive phase' as contract decision approaches
British Grand Prix FP1 times
|Pos
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|1:29.260
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+0.213s
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+0.599s
|4
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0.678s
|5
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+0.887s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0.980s
|7
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1.028s
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|+1.078s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Audi
|+1.483s
|10
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1.590s
|11
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+1.706s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Audi
|+1.775s
|13
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|+2.079s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|Haas
|+2.113s
|15
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2.424s
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+2.424s
|17
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2.437s
|18
|Valtteri Bottas
|Cadillac
|+2.890s
|19
|Sergio Perez
|Cadillac
|+2.981s
|20
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|+3.697s
|21
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|+3.759s
|22
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+3.870s
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Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, July 3, at 16:30 (local time/BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.
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