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Hamilton smiling in yellow hoodie with union jack and London-themed background

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton dominates at British Grand Prix as Ferrari beat Mercedes

Hamilton smiling in yellow hoodie with union jack and London-themed background — Photo: © IMAGO

F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton dominates at British Grand Prix as Ferrari beat Mercedes

All the times from F1 British Grand Prix practice at Silverstone

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Lewis Hamilton threw down the gauntlet to his F1 rivals on Friday lunchtime at Silverstone, setting the fastest time of free practice by more than two tenths of a second over championship leader Kimi Antonelli.

The seven-time world champion was more than half a second clear of any other driver – with team-mate Charles Leclerc third on the timing sheets at nearly sixth tenths of a second back – and more than a second up on reigning champion Lando Norris.

The session was the only practice running that teams will get this weekend, with sprint qualifying hot on its heels later on Friday in place of FP2 and the sprint race replacing FP3.

Oscar Piastri sparked the only minor on-track excitement during the session when he spun off in Becketts, but kept his white and green McLaren out of the barriers to prevent any damage worse then a wrecked set of tyres.

READ MORE: Hamilton and Ferrari enter 'decisive phase' as contract decision approaches

British Grand Prix FP1 times

F1 British Grand Prix FP1 results
Pos Driver Team Gap
1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 1:29.260
2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.213s
3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari +0.599s
4 George Russell Mercedes +0.678s
5 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.887s
6 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.980s
7 Lando Norris McLaren +1.028s
8 Isack Hadjar Red Bull +1.078s
9 Nico Hulkenberg Audi +1.483s
10 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +1.590s
11 Franco Colapinto Alpine +1.706s
12 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi +1.775s
13 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls +2.079s
14 Oliver Bearman Haas +2.113s
15 Carlos Sainz Williams +2.424s
16 Esteban Ocon Haas +2.424s
17 Alex Albon Williams +2.437s
18 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac +2.890s
19 Sergio Perez Cadillac +2.981s
20 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +3.697s
21 Pierre Gasly Alpine +3.759s
22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +3.870s

Is there F1 today?

Sprint qualifying is next up on Friday, July 3, at 16:30 (local time/BST). To read the complete breakdown of the times and how to watch in select locations click here.

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