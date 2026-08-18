Williams have confirmed one half of their driver lineup for 2027 with Alex Albon signing a new contract with the struggling team.

The future of both the 30-year-old Albon and team-mate Carlos Sainz had appeared uncertain with the iconic brand suffering a really difficult start to 2026.

A significantly overweight car has hampered both drivers, and Williams currently sit a lowly ninth in the constructors' standings. That is a significant drop from the team's fifth-placed finish in 2025.

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Now though it has confirmed that Albon will be around again in 2027, with a statement on the team's official website reading: "Atlassian Williams F1 Team today confirms that Alex Albon will continue racing with the team in 2027, reaffirming his commitment to returning Williams to winning ways.

"Since joining Williams in 2022, Alex has been a key leader in transforming the team both on and off track and this extension is a clear signal of belief from both sides in the long-term progress being made at Grove despite a challenging 2026.

"The 30-year-old’s fierce racecraft and intelligent approach have delivered some standout results, with a string of fifth-place finishes last season helping him to P8 in the Championship with 73 points as Williams enjoyed its best campaign since 2016.

"He has been a driving force of change back at Grove as Williams has embarked on a full rebuilding project - investing in the people, tools, technology and processes needed to challenge at the front of the grid."

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Albon talks about Williams 'transformation'

Albon himself said: “Since joining Atlassian Williams F1 Team in 2022, the transformation this team has made is difficult to put into words.

"One tough year doesn’t tell the full picture, and it only gives me more motivation to keep building and pushing together with the factory and our fans to achieve great things.

"Our story is not over yet, so my full focus now is on doing whatever it takes to get us back up the grid.”

Alex Albon is staying at Williams for 2027.

Vowles 'delighted' by Albon news

Team principal James Vowles added: “I am delighted that Alex and Atlassian Williams F1 Team are continuing our extraordinary journey together.

"Alex has been a leader of this transformation project since day one and we have plenty of unfinished business that we are determined to achieve.

"Alex is one of the best drivers on the grid and knows better than anyone the enormous improvements we have made in recent years - re-signing him shows the belief we both have in the direction we are heading.”

James Vowles - delighted that Albon is staying with Williams.

Now Williams will also hope to end any uncertainty about the future of Sainz in 2027 - he has been linked with both Audi and Red Bull (should Max Verstappen leave). He is reportedly in negotiations with Williams about a new deal.

2027 grid after Albon signing

The 2027 grid now has nine drivers confirmed for 2027 after Albon's signing. There are 13 seats still not 100 percent confirmed:

2027 F1 driver market 13 seats open Drivers shown as Confirmed have been included in F1's official 2027 grid update. All remaining seats are currently listed as TBC. McLaren Lando Norris Confirmed Oscar Piastri Confirmed Mercedes TBC TBC Red Bull Max Verstappen Confirmed TBC Ferrari Charles Leclerc Confirmed Lewis Hamilton Confirmed Williams Alex Albon Confirmed Racing Bulls TBC TBC Aston Martin TBC TBC Haas TBC TBC Audi TBC TBC Alpine Pierre Gasly Confirmed TBC Cadillac Sergio Perez Confirmed Valtteri Bottas Confirmed

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Written by Graham Shaw - Consultant Editor Digital sports leader with 30 years of senior level experience running global brands. Built sportinglife.com to be a behemoth in the UK as well as being in charge of the Planet Sport network of sites including planetf1.com, football365.com, teamtalk.com and planetrugby.com. Then grew goal.com to be the world's biggest soccer website in 18 languages and 37 territories. Was GM of Portals for Perform Group (now DAZN) with overall responsibility for sportingnews.com, spox.de and voetbalzone.nl. View full biography

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